Tecno Mobile India has launched the Spark 9 smartphone today in India. The handset is listed on the Amazon India website and will go on sale on July 23, 2022, during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. It will be made available in two colour options - infinity black and sky mirror. Tecno Spark 8P With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India.

Tecno Spark 9 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Tecno Spark 9 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 5GB of expandable virtual RAM. The handset also gets 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device gets a 13MP AI dual rear camera setup, along with an LED flash.

Presenting the all new TECNO SPARK 9, India’s 1st 11GB smartphone @Rs.9499. It has all these amazing features like ✅11GB RAM ✅MediaTek Helio G37 Processor ✅90Hz Refresh Rate with 6.6 HD+ Display ✅Android 12 Sale starts on 23rd July 2022 as an Amazon Special. pic.twitter.com/GbAaKQXjVp — TECNO Mobile India (@TecnoMobileInd) July 18, 2022

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 12 OS. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Spark 9 is priced at Rs 9,499.

