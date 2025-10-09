PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 9: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited (PIGL) (NSE: PIGL, BSE: 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and infrastructure development sector, has further strengthened its project portfolio with a new order under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Details of the Latest Order

-Client: Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVVNL)

-Contract Value: ₹68.22 Cr

-Scope of Work: Supply, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of material/equipment for the development of distribution infrastructure, including segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at Dungarpur Circle of Ajmer Discom in Rajasthan under the RDSS scheme, on a turnkey basis.

-Execution Timeline: 15 Months

This new order follows PIGL's earlier success in August 2025, when the company was awarded a ₹70.55 Cr contract by Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited for distribution infrastructure development under RDSS. The repeat order from the same client reflects AVVNL's strong confidence in PIGL's proven expertise, reliable execution, and ability to deliver large-scale power distribution projects across challenging geographies.

These successive wins underscore PIGL's capability to consistently deliver critical infrastructure solutions that contribute to India's electrification and power distribution modernisation drive. The company remains committed to timely, high-quality execution that strengthens its position in the power infrastructure sector.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, said, "This is the second major order we have received from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited under the RDSS scheme within a short span of time, which is a strong validation of PIGL's execution strength and reliability.

Each new project not only expands our portfolio but also strengthens our role in supporting the government's mission of modernising India's power distribution infrastructure. Our team is fully geared to deliver this contract within the stipulated timeline, with the same precision and quality standards that our clients have come to expect from PIGL."

