India Women's National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Aiming for a third successive win in the competition, India women's national cricket team will face a challenge from South Africa women's national cricket team in match 10 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India vs South Africa Women's ODI will be played on Thursday, October 9. The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), unless rain does not plays spoilsport.

India are coming off a win over Pakistan, where the Women in Blue managed to get past muddy waters, with help from Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma, and Harleen Deol, who played their part with the ball and bat, respectively. However, India will need to step up their game in batting, with most batters failing to leave their mark despite getting starts.

On the other hand, South Africa made a solid comeback against New Zealand, where Nonkululeko Mlaba picked four wickets, while Tazmin Brits slammed their fifth WODI ton, scoring 101 off 89. However, South Africa's weakness lies against spinners, which Team India are loaded with. India are ahead in head-to-head against South Africa in WODIs, winning 20, losing 12, while one ended in a no-result, while in the Women's World Cup Women in Blue are 3-2 ahead.

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Squads:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women's National Cricket Team: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen