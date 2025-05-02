PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2: Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, (NSE - PIGL, BSE - 543912), one of the leading players in the electrical contracting and equipment industry, is proud to mark its Golden Jubilee, half a century of dedication, innovation and unwavering service to India's electrical infrastructure growth.

Founded on the vision of Padmanabhan Pillai to deliver reliable electrical solutions, Power & Instrumentation has grown into a full-scale EPC services provider and is firmly rooted in India's dynamic power industry. Over five decades, the company has consistently evolved its mission: then, to light up homes and industries; now, to empower complex power networks and high-voltage projects across the nation.

A Journey of Milestones

* 1975 - A Vision Is Born

Launched as a small electrical contracting outfit built on trust and quality.

* 1982 - Formalizing the Foundation

Incorporated as Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Private Limited, marking the beginning of structured, scalable growth.

* 1988 - First Major Order

Bags a national-scale project with the Airport Authority of India, paving its path into the big league.

* 1994 - Powering Telecom Growth

Commissions India's largest distribution substation for MTNL, contributing to the telecom boom.

* 2004 - A Name to Trust

Rebrands as Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, reinforcing its strong market identity.

* 2007 - Manufacturing Footprint

Launches Peaton Electricals, its own manufacturing arm, to enhance quality control and innovation.

* 2009 - International Airport Landmark

Completes the Ahmedabad International Airport project, a high-profile testament to its capabilities.

* 2014 - Leadership in T&D

Wins a milestone project from AVVNL, cementing its leadership in transmission and distribution (T&D).

* 2018 - Public Listing

Lists on NSE Emerge, enhancing visibility and access to public capital.

* 2021 - Scale and Strength

Crosses Rs2,000 Crore in executed project value; over 300+ projects completed, backed by a skilled team of 250+ professionals.

* 2023 - Main Board Debut

Successfully migrates to the Main Boards of NSE and BSE, showcasing financial strength and robust governance.

* 2025 - Next-Level Ambition

Wins its first 400 kV EHV (Extra High Voltage) transmission order, signaling a bold step into the future.Looking ahead as Power & Instrumentation (Guj.) Ltd. embarks on its next 50 years, it remains committed to delivering safe, sustainable and innovative power solutions. The Management thanks its clients, partners and employees for their trust and support in this remarkable journey and looks forward to powering even greater achievements in the decades to come.

Commenting on the achievement of completing 50 Years, Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited said, "Reaching our 50th anniversary is a truly proud moment for all of us at Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited. From our very first order in 1975 to landmark projects like the MTNL substation, Ahmedabad International Airport and many more, every milestone has been driven by a simple vision: to deliver safe, reliable and innovative power solutions for India's growth.

In May 2023, the company successfully migrated to the main boards of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

I want to thank our dedicated team, our clients, partners and all our stakeholders for believing in us and walking alongside us on this journey. Your trust and support have been the foundation of our success.

As we look ahead, we are excited to build on this legacy by strengthening our presence in the Extra High Voltage segment. With our first 400 kV project under way, we remain committed to powering the nation's future with excellence and integrity."

