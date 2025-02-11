VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11: Pramerica Life Insurance, one of India's fastest-growing life insurance companies has announced the launch of its flagship campaign, #ThisIsMyClimb. First introduced in India last year, the campaign - rooted in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s global initiative - aims to foster a deeper emotional connection with audiences by celebrating the resilience and selflessness of everyday individuals.

Staying true to India's unique socio-economic and cultural landscape, the campaign aligns with Pramerica Life's core commitment: supporting customers in their journey to securing a stable future for their loved ones.

A Platform for Aspirations and Conversations

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "India is a nation of dreamers and achievers, where every individual strives for a better future. At Pramerica Life, we recognize this relentless spirit and are committed to supporting every step of the journey. #ThisIsMyClimb is more than just a campaign - it's a platform to celebrate aspirations and engage in meaningful conversations with the people we serve. Backed by the 190-year combined legacy of our shareholders, Prudential Financial, Inc. and Piramal Capital Housing Finance Limited, we stand as a trusted partner in helping individuals secure their future with confidence".

A Multi-Channel Media Approach

Pramerica Life has designed a strategic multi-platform campaign to ensure maximum reach and engagement. The campaign debuted through print media across 35 key markets, covering 22 states in 9 languages. This was quickly followed by film-based promotions across social and digital platforms, as well as an outdoor campaign. While social and digital media engage affinity groups at a more personal level, the outdoor strategy focuses on high-traffic locations in Delhi NCR and Mumbai - a strategic move to enhance visibility and reinforce Pramerica Life's growing institutional business.

Amaresh Jena, Chief Marketing Officer, Pramerica Life Insurance, shared his thoughts on the campaign's unique approach, "We are, first and foremost, a people's brand. In a short span, #ThisIsMyClimb has become our language and a means to understand how far we go to support or even fulfill the dreams of our loved ones. Our media strategy is simple, we aim to initiate real conversations that are relevant to our consumers' life stages and financial journeys. Print helps us spark meaningful household discussions, while digital and social platforms bring these conversations closer to individuals, offering not just life insurance awareness but a deeper brand connection. Outdoor media plays a strategic role in supporting our partners and institutional business."

Stories That Resonate

The campaign also unveils two exclusive short films that capture the essence of perseverance and self-sacrifice:

* The first film follows a father who works extra hours and makes personal sacrifices to save for his son's cricket kit - symbolizing the quiet struggles behind a child's dream.

* The second film portrays a defence personnel who, while serving the nation, misses out on his daughter's milestones - highlighting the bittersweet reality of duty and familial love.

Both narratives underscore the selflessness and resilience of individuals who put their loved ones first, embodying the campaign's core message 'Jo Apno Ke Sapne Poore Karte Hain, Hum Unke Saath Dattey Rehte Hain.'

With #ThisIsMyClimb, Pramerica Life Insurance continues its mission to celebrate the everyday heroism of its customers while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in their financial journey.

About Pramerica Life Insurance Limited

Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a joint venture between DIL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, (PCHFL) and Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd. (PIIH), a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI). It represents the coming together of two renowned financial services organizations with a legacy of business excellence spread over decades. Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, started operations in India on September 01, 2008 and has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which have been customized to address the specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. The Company is committed to providing protection and quality financial advice to its customers. Pramerica is the brand name used in India and select countries by PFI. For more details, please visit www.pramericalife.in

About Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (referred as Piramal Finance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (flagship company of the Piramal Group), is a housing finance company engaged in retail and wholesale lending. In retail lending, Piramal Finance is one of the leading players that addresses the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of 'Bharat' market. It has over 1 million customers and a network of branches across 318 cities/towns in 27 states. It offers multiple products, including home loans, loan against property, used car loans, small business loans to Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities. In wholesale lending, it caters to both real estate as well as non-real estate sector and offers multiple products including construction finance, structured debt and senior secured debt. For more information visit: piramalfinance.com

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com

