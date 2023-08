PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 10: Global Vysya Business Legends (GVBL) proudly announces the appointment of Prasad Jilla as Co-Founder and Telangana State Chairman, alongside Srinivas Gada as the Chairman of GVBL Pranava. The prestigious ceremony, held at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, witnessed the official swearing-in of the new Governing Body for GVBL Pranava, Naga Tarun Chintha, CEO of Shivam HDPE Pipes as Vice Chairman - Operations, and Kranthi Kumar Thadishetty, CEO of Maruthi Infra & Developers, as Vice Chairman - Finance for GVBL Pranava 2023 and Ravi kondoori as legal advisor for GVBL

Prasad Jilla, an illustrious entrepreneur and the Founder of Threemurthy Trading Company and Angel Sales Corporation, has been recognized for his exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to GVBL. His efforts have propelled the organization's expansion across all states and districts in the country, fostering growth and creating new chapters, including GVBL Kapila in Karimnagar and Samastha in Hyderabad, which are poised to launch soon.

The visionary Global Founder and CEO of GVBL, Rajashekhar Manchi, praised Jilla's invaluable contributions and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate. Jilla, in turn, extended heartfelt thanks to Rajashekhar Manchi for entrusting him with this significant responsibility.

Srinivas Gada, the dynamic Founder of SheNeeds NX 1 Gram Jewellers, has been appointed as the Chairman of GVBL Pranava. His strong commitment to the Vysya business community has earned him this prestigious role. Alongside him, Naga Tarun Chintha, CEO of Shivam HDPE Pipes, has been appointed as Vice Chairman - Operations, and Kranthi Kumar Thadishetty, CEO of Maruthi Infra & Developers, as Vice Chairman - Finance for GVBL Pranava 2023 and Ravi Kondoori has been appointed as Legal advisor for GVBL.

Rajashekhar Manchi, Global Founder & CEO, extended warm congratulations to Prasad Jilla and the newly appointed Governing Team for GVBL Pranava 2023.

GVBL, known as Global Vysya Business Legends, stands as a unique platform empowering Vysya Business Entrepreneurs worldwide. With a focus on skill development, networking, and collaboration, GVBL nurtures a culture of mutual growth among Arya Vysya Business Owners.

The Global Founders of GVBL, including Rajashekhar Manchi, Kacham Ramu, Srikanth Katakam, Nagesh Kumar, Krishna Mohan, Akula Santosh, Radhakiran Chikoti, Nagaraju Kacham, and Arun Teja, have played a pivotal role in shaping this visionary platform since its inception in 2022.

Rajashekhar Manchi, the visionary Global Founder and CEO of Global Vysya Business Legends (GVBL), has been instrumental in shaping the organization's journey towards achieving its remarkable vision and mission. With a deep passion for fostering the growth of Arya Vysya entrepreneurs, he has provided strategic direction and leadership, propelling GVBL to become a self-sustaining business development platform. Under his guidance, GVBL Members have benefited from innovative referral marketing programs, cutting-edge digital tools, and comprehensive business development trainings. Rajashekhar's unwavering commitment to nurturing best practices and leveraging technology has paved the way for exponential business growth, enabling GVBL to create a powerful impact both locally and globally. His relentless pursuit of empowering the Vysya community continues to inspire and drive the success of GVBL's transformative initiatives.

Alongside Prasad Jilla and Srinivas Gada, GVBL Pranava welcomes other distinguished legends appointed as directors to steer the chapter towards growth and success:

Director Leadership and Training: Dr SHALINI, owner of Sai santhoshi dental clinic

Director Operations: Vinay Addagiri, CEO Of Aertsen interiors

Director Finance: Shiva Teja, chartered accountant, Rao and Shyam

Director Events: Bhanu Chander, CEO of Bhanu creatives

Director Communications: Sai kiran Salike, owner of sri chakra silks

Director Marketing n Membership: N.C.Anil Kumar, Owner of Hanuman enterprises

Director Greetings: Raja Raghavendra, CEO of Saadhya solutions

Director Digital promotions: Swathi Kiran, CEO of Digital connect

Director Women entrepreneur: Sashirekha Gurram, celebrity fashion designer @shashik studio

Director Chapter Growth: Yelgoe Satish, CEO of Indyug cold pressed oils

The members of GVBL Pranava have already showcased exceptional networking capabilities, exchanging a staggering business value of 2.35 CRORE and passing 357 referrals during the Fortnight Business Networking Meeting held today.

Under the exemplary leadership of Rajashekhar Manchi, Prasad Jilla, and Srinivas Gada, GVBL Pranava's new governing body is poised to elevate the chapter to new heights of prosperity and collaboration.

For more information about Global Vysya Business Legends, please visit www.gvbl.net or contact: 8143590591

