PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Praveg Limited (BSE - 531637), is delighted to announce a pivotal three-year partnership with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL). This agreement underscores a shared vision to enhance hospitality standards and deliver exceptional guest experiences across prime destinations, i.e. Daman, Diu, and Ayodhya.

Also Read | Election Rules Amendment: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Criticises Amendment, Says 'Democracy Facing Gravest Threat Under BJP Regime'.

Under the terms of this arrangement, MHRIL will enter an inventory agreement with Praveg Limited to secure a total of 70 rooms ("Inventory Rooms"), comprising 35 fixed and 35 floating rooms, across select properties. This collaboration leverages Praveg's operational expertise and MHRIL's reputation for delivering premium holiday experiences.

Operational and Service Standards

Also Read | 'Looteri Dulhan' Arrested: Woman Married Multiple Rich Grooms, Demanded INR 1.25 Crore for Settlement, Nabbed in Jaipur.

Praveg Limited will continue to operate and manage the properties on an ongoing basis, maintaining high standards of service, amenities, and facilities. Details of these standards will be elaborated in the inventory agreement to be executed between the parties. The agreement not only enhances the operational portfolio of both parties but also promises to elevate guest satisfaction through unparalleled experiences at these premium destinations.

This landmark agreement is a testament to the growing synergy between two industry leaders and their dedication to providing best-in-class hospitality experiences. The partnership is expected to significantly bolster the tourism landscape across the featured locations.

Benefits of the Collaboration

This strategic partnership offers significant advantages for both Praveg Limited and MHRIL. Praveg Limited strengthens its market presence through collaboration with an established brand like MHRIL, provides increased revenue opportunities via consistent room bookings and occupancy rates, and enhances its reputation by associating with a trusted name in the hospitality industry. For MHRIL, the partnership facilitates the expansion of their footprint in prominent leisure destinations, i.e. Daman, Diu, and Ayodhya, ensures access to high-quality properties operated by Praveg that guarantee consistent guest satisfaction, and bolsters their portfolio offerings, enabling more diverse holiday experiences for their members.

About Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), a part of the Mahindra Group, is a leading player in the hospitality sector. Established with a vision to redefine family holidays, MHRIL operates under the flagship brand "Club Mahindra," offering world-class resorts at exotic destinations across India and abroad. With a commitment to creating memorable experiences, MHRIL provides a blend of luxury, comfort, and personalised service, ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Commenting on recent update, Mr. Vishnu Patel Chairman of Praveg Limited said, "This partnership with MHRIL reflects our commitment to redefining hospitality standards and offering a blend of luxury and comfort to our guests. Together, we aim to create memorable experiences that leave a lasting impression."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)