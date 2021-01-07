Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India will open pre-launch bookings for the much-awaited new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine from 11 January 2021 onwards. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively reserved online at https://www.bmw.in/3GL for Rs 50,000 only.

The first 50 bookings done before 12 noon on 21 January 2021 will enjoy a thrilling offer. These cars will come with a complimentary rear seat BMW Comfort Package worth Rs 1 lakh. The package will include an iPad, iPad holder and a coat hanger.

The BMW 3 Series - the ultimate sports sedan - will be officially launched in a Gran Limousine avatar in India on 21 January 2021. With a longer wheelbase, enhanced space and comfort, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its segment and will set new standards in terms of luxurious ambience.

Customers can visit https://www.bmw.in/3GL and explore a 360° view of the car's exterior and interior. They will be directed to a pre-reservation page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Thanks to BMW Financial Services India, customers will also enjoy the flexibility to get loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself.

