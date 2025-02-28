NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 28: SeraSeal™, the world's first and only primary hemostatic agent, has been approved for use in trauma and emergency bleed management under the Nammai Kaakkum 48 (NK-48) scheme of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHiS) in Tamil Nadu. This milestone approval will strengthen emergency care across 702 empanelled state hospitals, covering a wide range of specialties including neuro, ENT, spine, cardiac, vascular, liver, kidney transplant, and orthopedic surgeries.

The NK-48 scheme, a crucial component of the Innuyir Kappom Thittam (IKT), provides cashless treatment for road accident victims within the first 48 hours. The initiative aims to reduce mortality rates and improve trauma care efficiency by ensuring access to immediate medical intervention. With strategic hospital empanelment along accident-prone roads, specialized training for emergency medical staff, district-level trauma care planning, and ambulance mapping to the nearest designated hospital, the scheme is designed to save lives through rapid response and effective treatment.

SeraSeal™ is a groundbreaking primary hemostatic agent engineered to stop bleeding on contact, making it a game-changer in emergency and surgical applications. Formulated with agar and bovine factor proteins (IIa, VIIa, IXa, and Xa), it acts as a catalyst in the clot formation process, delivering superior efficiency in controlling both arterial and venous hemorrhages. Unlike conventional hemostatic agents, SeraSeal™ is effective across all coagulopathies, including those induced by anticoagulant drugs and platelet inhibitors. Its versatility extends to various tissue types, including bone marrow, and it is available in multiple delivery systems such as syringes, sprays, foams, trauma dressings, and surgical sponges. With no preparation required, SeraSeal™ allows for immediate application in critical situations, reducing surgical time by up to 50% and blood loss by 90% in up to 40% of surgical procedures. It also promotes faster healing by preventing tissue loss and adhesions, making it a cost-effective solution that minimizes hospital stays and transfusion requirements.

The unique mechanism of SeraSeal™ leverages both intrinsic and extrinsic clotting pathways to accelerate fibrin clot formation within seconds, a significant improvement over conventional clotting times. The agar component interacts with platelet phospholipids and fibrin monomers to create an effective hemostatic barrier. Unlike traditional treatments, SeraSeal™ remains effective even in the presence of anticoagulants, platelet inhibitors, and blood disorders such as hemophilia.

With the inclusion of SeraSeal™ under the NK-48 scheme, trauma and emergency departments across Tamil Nadu will have access to a revolutionary tool for managing critical bleeds, particularly in patients on anticoagulant therapy. By enabling instant hemostasis and minimizing blood loss, SeraSeal™ is set to transform emergency care and improve patient survival and recovery rates in high-risk situations.

SeraSeal™ is a patented, single-component hemostatic agent designed for rapid bleed control in emergency, surgical, and battlefield scenarios. Clinically validated and widely adopted in real-world applications, it stands as an innovative solution for managing severe hemorrhages and coagulopathies, reaffirming its position as a pioneering advancement in hemostatic technology.

For more information please visit : www.seraseal.in.

