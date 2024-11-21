PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: Prime Time Research Media Pvt Ltd, in association with partners News10india (News Partner), IgoUgo (Travel Partner) & Xoom Studio (Creative Partner), concluded the prestigious Global Healthcare Excellence Awards & India Excellence Awards, 2024 on October 13, 2024, to celebrate and honor the winners at different levels and Segments for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies for the growth of the service sector with vision and inspiration.

Global Healthcare Excellence Awards & India Excellence Awards,2024 were held in Hyderabad to celebrate and recognize those Achievers, Innovators and Leaders of the Healthcare & service sector for their commitment to excellence, best practices and innovative strategies for the continuing development of the ecosystem.

The Program witnessed the starry presence of Mr Sunil Gavaskar as Chief Guest. The event was a hub of doers and achievers from the Healthcare, IT, Real Estate, Education, Services and Media sectors.

The event also hosted the Conference. Topics like holistic healthcare, technology, and AI in medicine, as well as challenges of rural healthcare, were discussed. Dr. Pratysha Narella, Dr. Yogananda Reddy, Dr. Shekhar Algundgi, Dr. Suhas Sudhakar Patil, Dr. Ashima Shrivastav, Dr. Rumana Urooj discussed the Holistic Approach towards healthcare. Keshram spoke on the challenges of Rural Healthcare. Entrepreneurs from various segments took the charge of sharing innovative ideas, thrilling journeys and experiences. The platform gave a great opportunity for professionals and stakeholders to exchange views and ideas, encouraging budding talent to work hard and take calculated risks.

The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing in on the winners was achieved by Prime Time Research Media, with the support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research & surveys, collation of feedback & opinions, screening based on pre-determined judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel. The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc.

A comprehensive list of winners of the Global Healthcare Excellence Awards & India Excellence Awards, 2024

Dr. Spandana Nalagandla, Miraculous Wellness Pvt Ltd, Dr. Mahesh Pagadala Homoeopathy Super Speciality Clinic, Dr. Gopi Arrolla, Dr. Shrinivas Yeggana, Dr. Yogananda Reddy, Dr. Mohammed Asif, Asian ENT Care Centre, Dr. Ashima Shrivastav, Dr. Shekhar Algundgi, Dr. Suhas Sudhakar Patil, Dr. Mythili Vallamkonda, Dr. K Nagendra Babu, Dr. Vivek Buddha, Dr. Syeda Rumana Urooj, Mannat Fertility, Dr. Tushar Ranjan Meher, Dr. Chakka Siva Rama Krishna, BIIRT & Behgal Hospital, Dr. Pratyusha Narella, Dr. Swati Parmar, Dr. Lingam Alishala, Dr. Ragib Paul, Synapse Physio Pvt Ltd, Dr. Sunitha Mundra, Ashish Singhal, Mobina Restaurant, Kolkata, Holy Hearts Public School, Dr. Dipanker Day, Dr. Prithvish Rajamani, Mrs. Poonam Ray, Wasim Akram Shaikh, Brigade Public School, Aripirala Yogananda Sastry, Together Thrive Foundation, Richie Raffle Biotech Pvt Ltd, Azeem Basmati Rice, Anshu Surana, Mrs. V Prasanna Kumari, Companionship, Dr. Alla Mraju Venkata Satya Phani Kumar, Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan

Chief Guest Sunil Gavaskar and RSV Badrinath, Former DCP - Hyderabad, congratulated the awardees and expressed the importance of acknowledgement and appreciation in the professional arena. Gavaskar asserted acknowledgement not only motivates and up the bar but also encourages peers to outperform.

The Director of the company, H N Jha, expressed later that Prime Time Research Media adheres to a strict process to ensure authenticity and validity. "We take this opportunity to congratulate the Winners for their generous efforts towards mankind and extend the expectation for the same to be continued. As an organization, we pledge to remain committed to providing the best platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence of the most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standards on an industry-wide global scale."

Website: www.timemedia.in

