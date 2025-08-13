PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 13: Prince Court Medical Centre has placed Malaysia firmly on the global medical tourism map by successfully performing the country's first Kelly procedure, an advanced reconstructive surgery for rare congenital urological conditions.

On 11 August, a two-year-old boy from Indonesia underwent the pioneering surgery, jointly led by Dr. Roger Anthony Idi, Consultant Urologist at Prince Court, and Professor Imran Mushtaq, a world-renowned paediatric urologist recognised internationally for his expertise in complex reconstructive surgery for rare congenital conditions.

Bladder exstrophy, which affects about one in 40,000 newborns, occurs when the bladder develops outside the body. The Kelly procedure reconstructs the bladder neck using the child's own muscle and soft tissue to create a new functional sphincter, improving bladder capacity and enabling controlled urination.

"This collaboration is about more than one successful operation," said Dr. Roger Anthony Idi. "By working alongside Professor Mushtaq, we are strengthening our surgical capabilities, training our teams and building the pathways needed for Prince Court to become the go-to referral destination for rare and complex urological conditions in the region."

Dr. Shuba Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Court Medical Centre, added: "This milestone showcases Prince Court's ability to deliver highly specialised procedures for all our patients. It reflects our commitment to providing world-class surgical care within the region, upholding the highest international standards and strengthening our role as a destination of choice for advanced healthcare."

Professor Mushtaq commented: "Conditions like bladder exstrophy can have lifelong consequences if not treated early. With the right expertise and infrastructure, children can go on to live healthy, functional lives. The earlier these children are seen, the better their outcomes."

The young patient is recovering well and will remain under observation for about a week before returning home.

With this successful surgery, Prince Court Medical Centre reinforces its position as a regional hub for complex urology and a leader in advanced multi-specialty care.

Combining exceptional surgical capabilities with the quality, access and personalised care that have made Malaysia one of Asia's top medical tourism destinations, Prince Court continues to attract patients from across the region seeking excellence across a broad spectrum of medical services.

ABOUT PRINCE COURT MEDICAL CENTRE

World-class excellence meets exclusive care at Prince Court Medical Centre, based on our desire to care and do good being at the heart of everything we do. Our doctors, nurses, and medical professionals work as a team - day in and day out - to ensure that Prince Court provides the right answers and right solutions to all who walk through our doors.

An award-winning and internationally accredited quaternary hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Prince Court is globally recognised for its gold standard in holistic healthcare excellence, through the delivery of multi-specialty personalised care with excellent clinical outcomes in a healing environment.

