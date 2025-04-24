NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 24: Pristyn Care has turned its first hospital in South Delhi profitable in less than two months, challenging long-standing norms in the healthcare space where most hospitals typically take 12-24 months to break even.

Also Read | 'Was Like Verbal Diarrhoea': Actress Aparna John Accuses Shine Tom Chacko of Making Explicit Remarks Around Women on Set, Supports Vincy Aloshious' Claims.

The hospital has achieved high double-digit profitability within weeks of launch. Even with this strong momentum, it still has capacity to accommodate 30% more patient inflow, offering significant headroom for growth while maintaining high standards of care.

Establishing its own hospital infrastructure in the capital is helping the company go deeper into patient care and ensure tighter control over the end-to-end patient journey. This greater control is enabling consistent delivery, stricter adherence to safety protocols, and a more integrated care experience for every patient.

Also Read | OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Smartphone of OPPO A Series Launched in India.

Unlike most healthcare institutions where demand is doctor-driven, Pristyn Care has been generating its own patient flow -- even while operating out of partner hospital infrastructure. With its own setup now live, the company has already seen significant impact -- including a 10+ point improvement in its Net Promoter Score (NPS), placing it among the highest-rated healthcare providers in terms of patient satisfaction.

"This milestone is a reflection of the trust patients place in us. With our own hospital, we're able to deliver more consistent, safer, and compassionate care -- every single day. We are also making major announcements in the coming weeks, as we continue our push into hospital infrastructure and scale a new model of surgical care in India," said Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

A major driver behind this progress is Pristyn Care's proprietary technology platform, designed to handle doctor scheduling, patient coordination, and surgical journey optimization. This tech-led approach is helping streamline operations and elevate the patient experience across touchpoints.

"In healthcare, trust is everything. By managing the full care continuum ourselves, we're earning that trust one patient at a time," said Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder, Pristyn Care.

Today, more than 60% of Pristyn Care's patient inflow is organic, reflecting strong brand equity and patient trust. Building on this momentum, the company plans to launch 50 hospitals across India in the next three years, with upcoming launches in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore, among others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)