Priyanka Chaudhary and Chanda Zaveri's SkinHealix Announces Global Skincare Launch, to be Available in India soon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 25: Priyanka Chaudhary from Haryana, in collaboration with Chanda Zaveri, the US-based scientist-entrepreneur and President of SkinHealix, has announced the global launch of a new line of scientifically advanced skincare products. The range, developed in the United States, will soon be available worldwide, including in India.

Also Read | Why European Cricket Network Tours Are Paused Indefinitely? What’s Its Connection With India’s Online Gaming Bill 2025? Know Details.

Chanda Zaveri, internationally celebrated as a "peptide pioneer", has revolutionized skincare by combining peptide chemistry with nano-technology. Under the SkinHealix brand, her innovations have gained global recognition for their efficacy in anti-aging, acne care, collagen regeneration, and wound-healing solutions

The global product line will feature Optimum Hydrating Day Crème, Cellular Night Repair Crème, Silk C Serum, 3-D Eye Serum, Stretch Mark Eraser, Cutisal-2™ Acne Care Range, Acne Dots, and AngioHealix Wound Management Solutions.

Also Read | Varaha Jayanti 2025 Wishes: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth of Third Incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Priyanka Chaudhary, who is spearheading the India entry, said:

"SkinHealix stands for science-backed beauty. With this launch, Indian consumers will finally have access to global-quality skincare that has already transformed lives across the world."

Chanda Zaveri added:

"Our mission with SkinHealix is global. This launch marks a new chapter where India, my homeland, joins the international markets benefiting from our peptide-based, research-driven skincare."

Industry experts say the move positions SkinHealix as a serious global contender in the beauty and wellness sector, while tapping into India's rapidly growing $30 billion market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)