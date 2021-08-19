Producer Munna Shukul and Shukul Music have hit the right note "Marosavariyo" in the voice of Singer Santvani Trivedi, released now

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/PNN): Singer Santvani Trivedi who recently topped the charts with her release "Krishna mashup", is now all set to swoon the audience with producer Munna Shukul's romantic track "MaroSavariyo", which is sure to tug at your heartstrings in no time.

The song's gist revolves around love and longing and is much relevant not only for today's audience but also for audience and music lovers across all generations. It feels relatable for the young music lovers, and for the older generation, it is sure to bring back pleasant memories.

Producer Munna Shukul and singer Santvani Trivedi have tried to serve a track with an element of uniqueness. Singer Santvani Trivedi aspires to surprise and make her audience fall in love with her calm and heartwarming voice all over again.

The video track is such that it aptly captures the contemporary feel and shifts the listeners to the time when they have been in a similar situation and makes it a blissful and wholesome experience for viewers to watch. Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaleKotCskU

The video track has been unveiled on the YouTube handle of SHUKUL MUSIC. Music lovers who gravitate around to genre of soft and romantic melodies will have a delightful experience watching this track starring Harsh Thakkar. Fans have showered immense love and appraisal on the track, and with the electrifying energy that the track has been crafted with, it is sure to deliver cheerful vibes

Coming to the song's credits, this foot-tapping song has been crooned by singer Santvani Trivedi, produced by Munna Shukul; the music director is Aakash Parmar. Whereas Hema Shukla has directed it, the assistant director is Kautik Shukla, and DOP is Mehul Prajapati and production by team Shukul Showbiz.

