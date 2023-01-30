Puducherry [India], January 29 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma has inspected the arrangements made at the airport, the venue, the stretch of roads where the G20 delegates will travel.

A G20 conference is scheduled to be held in Puducherry on Monday. More than 100 policemen have been engaged in security at the airport.

The Chief Secretary inspected the security arrangements made at the airport and the vehicle arrangements for the local travel of the G20 delegates at the airport.

District Collector Vallavan, Tourism Secretary Arun, Senior Superintendent of Police Deepika and other police and fire department officials were present during the inspection.

India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022, and will convene the G20 Leaders' Summit for the first time in the country this year.

Running up to the Summit meeting later this year, a series of G20 meetings will be hosted in different parts of the country. (ANI)

