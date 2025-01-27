VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: In a landmark persistence, the State has been declared as the official 'Tourism Partner' of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for the 2025 edition. This affiliation seeks to promote the rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty of Punjab while reinforcing its commitment to showcasing the state's unique tourism offerings to a global audience.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, scheduled to be held on February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, will embrace the presence of Ministry Delegates, Government Dignitaries, Veterans from the Film Fraternity, Esteemed Recipients & Media Personnel. The ceremony will also serve as a platform for Punjab Tourism to highlight the vibrant culture, historical significance and picturesque landscapes that the state has to offer.

Punjab Tourism's association with DPIFF aligns with the state's goal of promoting tourism as a key driver of economic growth and cultural exchange. With its historic landmarks, vibrant festivals, rich culinary traditions and warm hospitality of its people, Punjab has long been a favoured destination for travellers from all corners of the globe.

Anil Mishra, Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, Government of India, shared his thoughts on the affiliation, commenting: "We are proud to retain Punjab Tourism as the 'Tourism Partner' for the 2025 edition of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Punjab's rich cultural and cinematic history is a vital part of India's global legacy and this association provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the state's incredible contributions to both the arts and tourism. Punjab is not only known for its vibrant culture, music and dance but also for its historical landmarks and natural beauty. This affiliation will enable us to showcase the spirit of Punjab on the global stage, offering the world a glimpse into what makes the State truly exceptional".

Punjab Tourism has long been at the forefront of promoting sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that the state's rich cultural and natural heritage is preserved for future generations. Through this collaboration, Punjab Tourism aims to inspire

a sense of pride and appreciation for the state's diverse offerings, encouraging travellers to explore the hidden gems of Punjab while fostering cultural understanding and mutual respect.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will celebrate the enduring legacy of Indian cinema, with the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema'. This will be a tribute to the transformative impact Indian films have had on global culture and cinema. The ceremony will honour the contributions of legendary filmmakers, actors and visionaries, further enhancing the global recognition of Indian cinema. The affiliation with Punjab Tourism reinforces the state's integral role in the Indian cultural narrative, extending its influence to the global stage through this prestigious ceremony.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit: www.dpiff.in

