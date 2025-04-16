VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: Puravankara Limited (NSE: PURVA | BSE: 532891), one of India's most trusted and admired real estate developers, reported customer collections of Rs 3,937 crores in FY25, reflecting a 9% year-on-year growth compared to Rs 3,609 crores in FY24. Collections for Q4FY25 stood at Rs 946 crores.

Pre-sales for Q4FY25 stood at Rs 1,282 crores, bringing the total sales value for FY25 to Rs 5,006 crores. Sustenance sales at Rs 4,223 crores, grew by 22% y-o-y, while the average price realisation increased by 10% during the financial year.

Commenting on the company's performance, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd., said, "We are pleased to report a 9% YoY growth in collections, reaching Rs 3,937 crore in FY25, a testament to our operational efficiency. Our pre-sales for the year stood at Rs 5,006 crores in FY25. We have achieved the highest-ever sustenance sales this year, growing by 22% y-o-y, driven by strong absorption in ongoing projects. Puravankara Group continues to command a price premium and has achieved 10% increase in average price realisation along with increased absorption during the year.

During FY25, Puravankara Group invested over Rs 1,300 crores to secure land with total area of approx. 8 msft with estimated potential GDV of over Rs 13,000 crores. This has been the highest ever annual investment in land acquisition demonstrating our ability to grow sustainably.

We successfully launched our much-awaited project, 'Purva Panorama' in Thane, Mumbai, with a total development potential of 3 million sq. ft. with an estimated GDV of Rs 4,000 crores, commencing with Tower C, which covers 0.52 million sq. ft.

In FY26, we have a strong launch pipeline of over 13 million sq. ft., comprising 9 million sq. ft. of new projects and 4 million sq. ft. of new phase launches. Projects with total area of 5 million sq.ft are at advanced stages of securing approvals and expected to go live within the next two quarters."

Key Highlights

* Achieved customer collection of Rs 3,937 crores in FY25, up by 9% compared to Rs 3,609 crores in FY24. * Achieved quarterly customer collections from the real estate business of Rs 946 crores in Q4FY25. * Achieved quarterly sales value of Rs 1,282 crores for Q4FY25; and Rs 5,006 crores for FY25.* Average price realisation in FY25 increased to Rs 8,830/sft, up by 10% from Rs 8,035/sft in FY24. * Average price realisation in Q4FY25 increased to Rs 9,031 /sft, up by 9% from Rs 8,285/sft in Q4FY24. * During FY25, the Group invested over Rs 1,300 crores to secure land with total area of approx. 8 msft with estimated potential GDV of over Rs 13,000 crores. * Against the planned 13 million sq. ft. of launches in FY25, we opened approximately 3 million sq. ft. for sale during the year, approval delays have temporarily deferred several launches. However, we are now in the advanced stages of securing approvals and expect to launch majority of the deferred projects over the next two quarters. * We are expecting Occupancy Certificates (OC) for several key projects in the upcoming financial year, with total area of 3.95 million sf.ft with a combined GDV of over Rs 3,200 crores.

Outlook

India's economic landscape in Q4FY25 is marked by cautious optimism. Moody's Analytics has revised the 2025 GDP growth forecast downward to 6.1%, attributing the change to potential impacts from recent U.S. tariffs on Indian exports. In response, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has adopted an accommodative stance, reducing the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.00% in April 2025, with indications of further cuts to stimulate domestic demand.

The real estate sector remains resilient, with residential sales reaching a 12-year high of 3,50,612 units in CY24, a 6.5% YoY increase, driven largely by premium housing homes priced above Rs 1 crore accounted for 46% of H2 sales (Knight Frank, Jan 2025). Meanwhile, office space absorption crossed 70 million sq. ft. in CY24 across six major cities (report by Savills India), led by Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and an uptick in hiring. Commercial real estate, particularly in Bengaluru, continues to thrive, evidenced by declining vacancy rates and rising rents. Puravankara is strategically positioned to capitalize on these trends, planning to launch over 13 msft in FY26, aiming to strengthen its market presence amid a consolidating industry landscape.

