New Delhi [India], March 20: Education company, Physics Wallah's GATE vertical (GATE Wallah) repeats AIR 1 in ECE, adds an AIR 1 in IN in the GATE 2025 results. On the way are Swarnava Biswas and Kailash Goyal. Swarnava, a 22-year-old from Kolkata and a third-year B.Tech student, secured Rank-1 in the Electronics & Communications Engineering branch and topped the merit list. Kailash, age 35, who secured Rank-1 in Instrumentation Engineering and Rank-2 in Electrical Engineering, is not just a top ranker but also a PW employee since 2022 and a member of PW's GATE Academics team. GATE Wallah has secured 14 ranks under top ten across multiple streams.

Beyond these, Prakhar Adarsh secured Rank 2 in Production and Industrial Engineering, Sanket Tupkar secured Rank 3 in Mechanical Engineering and Rank 7 in Engineering Sciences, and Harshil Maheshwari attained Rank 4 in Civil Engineering. Additionally, Satyaki Datta secured Rank 5 in Mechanical Engineering, Harshit Bisht secured Rank 7 in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, and Rishi Sharma secured Rank 8 in Computer Science Engineering. Majority of these students have prepared from the GATE Foundation course named as Parakram batch.

Alakh Pandey, Founder & CEO, PW, said, "This achievement builds on last year's results, when a GATE Wallah student secured AIR 1 in ECE. This year we have repeated such results with another AIR 1 in ECE, but we have also seen a significant number of top rankers across multiple branches. We are proud of our students for their performance in GATE 2025. Their efforts and dedication have led to these results."

About Physics Wallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to democratize education through online, offline and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2016, PW now offers education to students through its YouTube channels, including vernacular languages. PW aims to create a hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centres in cities nationwide. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, higher education, and education abroad. PW has raised funding from investors, including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

