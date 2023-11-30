BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 30: Q3 Technologies set up a new Computer Lab at Bagiya - A Sanshil Foundation, an NGO dedicated to empowering underprivileged children. The November 22nd inauguration event marked a milestone in bridging the digital divide and fostering tech literacy. During the event, Harnath Babu, Partner & CIO at KPMG, shared profound insights, emphasizing the pivotal role education plays in transforming lives. "Education is the beacon illuminating paths to a brighter future. With technology as its ally, it becomes a force that shapes destinies and empowers generations," quoted Harnath Babu, Partner & CIO at KPMG.

Also Read | Meta, X, Snap and Discord CEOs To Testify Before US Senate on January 31 During Hearing About Online Child Sexual Exploitation.

Shilpa Sonal, the esteemed founder of Sanshil Foundation, highlighted Bagiya's unique non-formal education model, offering underserved children pathways to otherwise inaccessible opportunities. She quoted, "Empowering young minds through technology is paving the way for a promising journey ahead. This Computer Lab is not just a space; it's a gateway to a world of opportunities and knowledge for our future leaders."

The cutting-edge Computer Lab, equipped with modern technology and over two dozen laptops tailored to their curriculum, is a gateway to Bagiya-supported students' success. Q3 Technologies' generous support underscores its unwavering dedication to advancing education and technology access, aligning with Bagiya's vision to empower and uplift young minds. Q3 Technologies will provide teachers, regular mentors, and ongoing supervision to ensure that this lab is not a one-time effort, but a continuous and meaningful one.

Also Read | India vs Australia 4th T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs AUS Cricket Match in Raipur.

"Q3 has always held the education and nutrition of children, especially the underprivileged, very close to its heart and its social mission. By supporting initiatives like Bagiya, we aim to inspire and enable young minds to explore the realms of technology, providing them with tools and knowledge crucial for their professional journey. We believe that technology is not a luxury, but a necessity. We are not only giving them a skill, but a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers in the field of technology," affirmed CSO and Head of Engineering, Nandita Mathur at Q3 Technologies.

Through this partnership, Q3 Technologies reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and pledges to continue empowering communities through technology-enabled education initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)