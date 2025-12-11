VMPL

Princeton (New Jersey) [US], December 11: QualityKiosk Technologies, a global leader in digital assurance and reliability engineering solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with DevRev, an AI-native enterprise software company focused on transforming how teams collaborate. With this partnership, QualityKiosk becomes the first large digital assurance provider to go fully AI-native powered by DevRev's agentic AI. Together, the companies aim to set a new industry benchmark on digital assurance while making customer success the foundation of every engagement.

This partnership marks a new phase for QualityKiosk, embedding agentic AI into its digital assurance model. By adopting Computer, by DevRev, QualityKiosk is transforming customer experience into one that is faster, more proactive, and more outcome-driven. The approach is already showing measurable results for customers in India, as QualityKiosk has demonstrated how AI-native assurance can reduce operational friction and accelerate digital transformation for enterprises.

Powered by Computer Memory, a proprietary permission-aware knowledge graph, and Computer AirSync, a bidirectional real-time synchronisation engine, Computer, by DevRev acts as an AI teammate. It finds information and provides answers, and it creates, updates, and automates tasks across teams, the organization, and customer facing workflows. Through this collaboration, businesses gain assurance services that combine technology leadership with a customer-first focus.

"By building on DevRev's unified, permission aware data lake, our agents work from the same secure context across tools and teams, turning quality from a reactive checkpoint into a proactive discipline. With clear guardrails and auditability, we can move faster without compromise, and our customers feel it in steadier releases, fewer issues, and better digital experiences," said Maneesh Jhawar, co-founder and CEO of QualityKiosk Technologies.

"QualityKiosk has been a long-standing partner of DevRev, and now, as a customer, they are leading the industry in embracing AI-native operations," said Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder and CEO of DevRev. "This partnership is about more than adopting new technology. It signals a broader shift in how enterprises think about assurance, moving from reactive checks to proactive systems where customer success is embedded in every decision."

This partnership strengthens QualityKiosk's mission of delivering trusted, scalable, and customer-focused digital assurance solutions. By joining forces with DevRev, QualityKiosk sets a new standard for how enterprises approach quality, speed, and customer impact in the AI era.

For more information, visit QualityKiosk.com and DevRev: Conversational AI at work.

About QualityKiosk Technologies

QualityKiosk is a Reliability, Cloud, AI, and Product Engineering solutions provider. The company, established in 2000, offers diverse services enabling organizations to adopt and adapt AI in Product Development, Quality and Reliability Engineering, CloudOps and Automation. In an AI-first world, QK synthesizes deep domain expertise with excellence in technology to consistently deliver great experiences for its customers' customers.

Operating in more than 25 countries and with over 4,200 employees, QualityKiosk helps leading brands in banking, capital markets, insurance, automotive & manufacturing, technology & digital natives, consumer goods, and healthcare to transform their digital capabilities.

The company's expertise and achievements have garnered recognition from esteemed global advisory firms such as Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group for innovative, IP-led solutions and the significant value those solutions delivered to clients. For more information, visit www.qualitykiosk.com.

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix [NASDAQ: NTNX] and an Adobe [NASDAQ: ADBE] board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.

