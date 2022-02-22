Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/PNN): QualityKiosk Technologies, a leading global digital performance engineering specialist, has been featured in Gartner's recent market report titled - Market Guide for Application Testing Services for its proprietary QA automation platform QRACE.

The platform has been listed under the Pure-Play Testing services category in the report. The market report provides a strategic overview to help vendors select application testing services providers based on their agile requirements.

Also Read | Ukraine Urges International Talks Over Russia's Decision.

Speaking about the feat, Maneesh Jhawar, CEO & Founder, QualityKiosk Technologies, said, "QRACE is one of our most comprehensive Quality Assurance solutions and is enabling numerous businesses to streamline their Software Development Lifecycles. The platform originated from our idea of building a holistic and central QA automation platform that becomes the single source of truth for all QA needs and enables businesses to create a cross-collaboration environment that is efficient and promotes innovation. The Gartner mention is a great milestone for us. It motivates us further to continue our path of innovation and build solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the fast-changing digital landscape. We are thankful and humbled to be a part of the report and be amongst the top global innovators in the quality assurance industry."

QRACE is QualityKiosk Technologies' leading QA automation platform backed by IP-based technologies simplifying software development, deployment, and monitoring. The SDLC-agnostic platform is built on agile principles and covers all testing areas, including performance assurance, security, customer experience, and API testing. The platform has won various recognitions and titles, with the most recent award being the "Testing Platform of the Year" title at the World Quality Summit 2021.

Also Read | Formula 1 2022 Pre-Season Testing Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming Online, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Shake Down.

QualityKiosk Technologies is a global Quality Assurance (QA) solutions provider and caters to some of the biggest names in the banking and financial services, telecom, and automobile industries across the globe.

Founded in 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company is a pioneer in digital performance engineering and offers a diverse set of quality assurance solutions. Our flagship offerings include QA automation, performance assurance, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), synthetic monitoring, site reliability engineering (SRE), digital testing as a service (DTaaS), and data analytics solutions for an array of industries and verticals. The company has been featured in various industry-leading reports by prestigious global advisory firms Forrester and Everest Group.

Visit https://www.qualitykiosk.com/ to know more about the innovative quality assurance and performance engineering solutions.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)