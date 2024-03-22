VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 22: EduAce Group India's leading edtech enterprise today announced the 2nd edition of its SOUTH ASIA'S LARGEST Quiz program open. QUEST- STEAM it Up, in association with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 with 1700+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC.

The quiz will be hosted across 10 centres in the South Asian region. The Quiz will be open for school students from grades 6th to 12th standard. Centres hosting REGIONAL ROUNDS will be Bangalore, Chennai, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, New Delhi and Noida

Speaking on the occasion Gaurava Yadav, Founder & CEO, EduAce Services and Founder & Moderator, We are looking forward to the 2nd Edition of the QUEST- STEAM QUIZ and our 10th Year of hosting the Annual Quiz program for Schools across PAN India. We are looking forward to meeting over 1 lac students who will participate in the Quiz this year, QUEST is one of the most exciting quizzes, which enables learning with fun for students. We are excited for our 2nd season of QUEST and value our continued partnership with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the second year in a row for QUEST program.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Maheshwara Chaitanya, Director, Admissions at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham said, what the current generation of school students require is avenues and platforms to express their skills and hone their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. There shall be more and more events to foster the talents and creativity of the younger generation. QUEST- STEAM QUIZ will be a platform for the students to exhibit such skills, learn about new things so that they are ready for their career stepping into future.

About EduAce Services

Established in the Year 2013, EduAce Services Pvt Ltd is India's leading edtech enterprise working in the school domain through its various Intellectual properties (IP's) aimed at teachers, students and school heads. With a cumulative reach in over 15,000 schools across the country EduAce has emerged as India's leading school contact program enterprise working with its customers to drive value for all parties involved.

About Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

A multi-disciplinary, research-intensive, private university, educating a vibrant student population of over 24,000 by

1700+ strong faculty. Accredited with the highest possible 'A++' grade by NAAC, Amrita offers more than 250 UG, PG,

and Ph.D. programs in Engineering, Management, and Medical Sciences including Ayurveda, Life Sciences, Physical

Sciences, Agriculture Sciences, Arts & Humanities, and Social & Behavioral Sciences.

With seven campuses at Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mysuru and a new

upcoming campus at NCR Delhi (Faridabad) and spread over 1200+ acres with 100 lacs square feet of built-up space,

Amrita is one of India's top-ranked private university.

