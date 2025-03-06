BusinessWire India

El Dorado Hills (California) [US] / Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6: R Systems International Limited (a Blackstone portfolio Company), a global leader in digital product engineering, announces the launch of its IoT Smart C2C Connector. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the IoT Smart C2C Connector solves challenges faced by service providers in managing and integrating a diverse range of smart home devices.

Solving the Smart Home Integration Challenge

The increasing diversity of smart home devices has made it challenging for service providers to offer a single, consistent user experience. Managing multiple platforms and interfaces often leads to inefficiencies, security risks, and operational bottlenecks.

The R Systems IoT Smart C2C Connector, built with AWS IoT Device Management capabilities, enables secure bidirectional communication between smart home devices and OEM clouds, delivering a simplified, secure, and scalable approach to smart device management. The R Systems IoT Smart C2C Connector enables a consistent device management experience across multiple smart home environments. The C2C connector does not store any user data (like PII, access tokens, device information), reinforcing security and compliance.

Key Benefits of IoT Smart C2C Connector

* Simplified Smart Home Connectivity: Supports connectivity with AWS IoT Device Management.

* Secure & Compliant Communication: Ensures data integrity and privacy through OAuth authentication.

* Optimized Cost & Performance: AWS Lambda deployment reduces costs while maintaining high performance.

* Ease of Integrations: Supports a unified interface through pre-defined data models in AWS IoT Device Management.

"Smart home ecosystems are evolving rapidly, and seamless connectivity is key to driving exceptional user experiences. With the launch of our IoT Smart C2C Connector, we are enabling solution providers to integrate and manage smart home devices effortlessly, leveraging secure cloud-based communication and unified API controls," said Srikara Rao, Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services, R Systems.

