Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: In a world where sustainability is paramount, R. World Institutional Ranking has taken a pioneering step towards recognizing and promoting institutions committed to environmental, social, and economic sustainability in India. With the belief that human conduct significantly impacts all forms of sustainability on the planet, R. World Institutional Ranking emphasizes the ethical aspects of reality to ensure a sustainable future. Underlining the importance of ethical sustainability for fostering sustainable political and social systems and processes, the organization has launched the Green Rankings 2024, featuring the top Sustainable Institutions of India (SII).

The Green Rankings 2024 showcase 100 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) that have demonstrated exemplary commitment and practices towards sustainability. These institutions have been rigorously evaluated based on a comprehensive ranking framework, encompassing the three pillars of sustainability: environmental (Planet), social (People), and economic (Profit). The parameters and indicators considered in the ranking framework reflect the core values and practices crucial for fostering sustainability within educational institutions.

The ranking framework has been meticulously curated to encourage maximum participation from higher educational institutions across India. Open to all HEIs duly recognized by UGC/AICTE, the Green Institutional Ranking aims to foster a culture of sustainability and responsibility within the academic community.

The response to the Green Rankings 2024 has been overwhelming, with institutions of varied sizes and profiles participating in the evaluation process. These institutions include renowned Institutions of Eminence Deemed-to-be-Universities, NIRF Top 10 Institutions, NACC A++ accredited institutions, as well as newly established universities. R. World Institutional Ranking is proud to collaborate with institutions as diverse as those with a century-long legacy to emerging educational entities.

Through the Green Rankings 2024, R. World Institutional Ranking not only celebrates the achievements of sustainable institutions but also provides a platform for sharing best practices and fostering collaboration towards a sustainable future. By recognizing and promoting sustainability initiatives within the academic realm, the rankings aim to inspire positive change and drive impactful actions towards a greener, more equitable world.

To explore the complete list of Sustainable Institutions of India featured in the Green Rankings 2024, visit wiranking.com/green-rankings and join us in celebrating the champions of sustainability shaping the future of education in India.

OBE Rankings by R. World Institutional Ranking: The Outcome-Based Education is necessary in India to transform the education system from a content-driven approach to a learner-centric approach, and to ensure that graduates possess the skills and knowledge that are essential for success in the 21st century. The aim of Outcome-Based Education is to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and competencies required to succeed in their future careers and contribute meaningfully to society. It shifts the focus from merely covering content to ensuring that students develop the desired abilities and achieve specific learning outcomes. While a systemic resilience approach to education is required, amidst all the technological advancements, we realize that students have to be educated, but they have also to be left to educate themselves. OBE Rankings recognises HEIs for successfully implementing the Outcome-Based Education. The OBE Rankings 2024 will be open for data-submissions from 18 April 2024.

The India Academia Rankings is a comprehensive ranking framework to gauge the Research Excellence (RE) and Employability and Startup Ecosystem Rankings (ESER) of HEIs. Research Excellence Rankings (RER) is a conceptual framework to present industry-benchmarks and help establish institutional - reputational yardsticks, with inclusive parameters of research-outputs, research-impact and research-ecosystem. Employability and Startup Ecosystem Rankings (ESER) exclusively focuses on Students' Achievement(s) in terms of their Placements, Entrepreneurship, Startups and other revenue-generation success models, supported by the initiatives of the respective HEI. A blend of three unique Rating and Assessments, clubbed for a single - one time institutional registration. The India Academia Rankings by R. W I Ranking, examines the Research Excellence (RE) and Employability and Startup Ecosystem Rankings (ESER) of HEIs. Institutions will get benefitted with three separate and unique Ratings/Rankings/Bands, and three different certificates will be awarded to the HEIs.

R. World Institutional Ranking is proud to be the pioneer in India to initiate, conduct, and publish exclusive rankings for Mental Health and Wellbeing (MHW), encompassing faculty, students, and staff in a HEI's campus community. An institution ensuring priority to Mental Health and Wellbeing encapsulates academic and non-academic knowledge induced with fun and happy elements to make learning a highly productive and enjoyable exercise and experience for students, for The Best Campus Life. MHW Rankings aims to identify and celebrate the Best Educational Campus in India for Mental Health and Wellbeing (MHW), recognizing those institutions that have taken significant strides in creating a supportive and nurturing environment for their students, faculty, and staff.

R. W I Ranking stands as a beacon of excellence, aiming to meticulously evaluate and acknowledge educational institutions in India, and, worldwide. By fostering healthy competition, it encourages institutions to continually enhance their standards, quality of education and overall ecosystem of HigherEd. The credibility of R. W I Ranking is rooted in its rigorous methodologies and commitment to objectivity. The ranking framework employs a multifaceted approach, considering diverse factors. R. W I Ranking has garnered widespread institutional acceptance, as a trusted and impartial resource of HEI's ranking, and is celebrated as a valuable resource that facilitates a deeper understanding of the global HigherEd landscape. R. W I Rankings works with various Indian institutions including renowned Institutions of Eminence, Deemed-to-be-Universities, NIRF Top 10 Institutions, NACC A++ accredited institutions, as well as newly established universities. Explore www.wiranking.com for details.

