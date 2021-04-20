New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Ramagya Group is a well-recognized entity with over 36 years of excellence in India. With 20 brands in different verticals under the parent company, Ramagya Group is going to launch its B2B E-commerce platform "Ramagya Mart" shortly.

The platform will connect manufacturers with the whole-sellers, distributors, and dealers directly.

The objective of Ramagya Mart is to drive a specific category of Indian manufacturers by offering them a platform to create their wholesale e-marts on the portal and use the platform as an image-building tool to engage with a large diaspora of tier 2 and tier 3 wholesale businesses primarily.

The phenomena of India's internet economy doubling from USD 125 Billion in 2017 to attaining USD 250 Billion in 2020, with 66 per cent of e-commerce demand in India coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities, India will soon be in a position to benchmark global B2B e-commerce business that is 5 times the size of B2C e-commerce business.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Mart said that the core positioning of the brand is 'Desh Ka Vyapaar' and his entire philosophy behind the brand positioning stems from the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat philosophy.

"If manufacturers utilize their capacities to an optimum level, not only will they be productive and profitable but will also become a catalyst to creating new job opportunities for our people from Tier 2 cities and Tier 3 towns," said Utkarsh Gupta.

He also further added that the promoters of this brand have a strong trading background and experience. And since they are also currently in the education business, the values of transparency and trustworthiness are embedded in the ethos of this new brand and the functionality of the business platform and its working. Ramagya Mart has a mammoth mission to be a catalyst of productivity for manufacturers and the plan is to market and advertise the platform on the similar lines of successful B2B platform to garner traction from wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and institutions.

'When we launch Ramagya Mart, we will unveil how our ethos is reflected in our brand identity and how we have integrated Trust, Transparency, and Trade as part of our business fundamentals. We will also unveil our investments and core uniqueness of the platform, which will benefit both manufacturers and their wholesale business customers. In the next 3 years we will ensure that Ramagya Mart will be one of the best solutions to distribution challenges and a catalyst for volume business marketing for Indian manufacturers," said Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director of Ramagya Mart.

