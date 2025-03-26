PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: The upcoming Giftex 'World of Collectibles' Auction, scheduled for March 26 - 27, 2025, is Lot no. 2, an exquisite Pair of French Silver Jardinieres from the mid-20th century. Jardinieres, literally translating to 'gardener' in French, were used as ornamental centrepieces to display flower arrangements. This particular pair is a remarkable testament of European craftsmanship and is estimated to be acquired for INR 9,96,000 - 12,00,000.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2025 Superstitions: Is Surya Grahan Harmful for Pregnant Women? Eclipse Myths From Around the World.

Adorned with mythological figures and cherubs on both sides, these jardinieres seamlessly blend practicality with beauty, making them ideal for both contemporary and traditional interiors. The beaded edges, intricate scrollwork, and central crest-like motifs add to their timeless appeal, transforming them into striking statement pieces.

Commenting on this extraordinary lot, Manoj Mansukhani, CMO, Giftex said, "These French Silver Jardinieres are a testament to the opulence and masterful craftsmanship of vintage European artistry. Their intricate detailing and versatile design make them not only valuable collectibles but also captivating conversation pieces for any collector."

Also Read | IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh Reflects on High-Scoring Trends After Punjab Kings' 11-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans, Says 'There Is No Par Score Anymore'.

The 'World of Collectibles' auction will present a meticulously curated selection of silver, ceramics, carpets, books, furniture, clocks, and chandeliers, representing the best of Asian and European craftsmanship. Some of the highlights include creations by R Lalique France, Persian rugs, Anglo-Indian furniture, books documenting the history of India, Satsuma ware from Japan among others.

Lot no. 1 is a Bohemian Glass Centrepiece featuring a central shallow bowl at the center, paired with a fluted vase, both embellished with intricate green and blue designs resembling delicate foliage. This lot is estimated to be sold at INR 60,000 - 70,000.

A Victorian Era Style Sideboard, Lot no. 3, is estimated to be sold at INR 1,25,000 - 2,00,000. It features a central section flanked by two elevated compartments with a decorative crest featuring floral motifs adorning the back panel. The central section houses a large drawer, while the flanking sections each have smaller drawers positioned above cupboard doors, which feature oval inlay patterns with brass drawer pulls and keyhole escutcheons.

Lot no. 4 is A Wool Rug With An Arch Motif, estimated to be acquired for INR 1,50,000 - 2,00,000. The centre is decorated by an arch and two detailed columns. The border in deep navy blue features flora in orange, brick red and cream.

A Cloisonne Enamel Mantle Clock, Lot no. 5, features a decorative finial decorated with floral motifs while the sides are decorated with enamel paintings of Lord Krishna on a copper base. The lot is estimated to be sold at INR 2,00,000 - 3,00,000.

A Pair Of Silver Champagne Coolers, Lot no. 9, features intricate vine and grape motifs with sapphire glass liners. It is complemented by two gracefully carved handles, adding a touch of refined elegance to any celebration.The lot is estimated to be sold at INR 8,00,000 - 9,00,000.

Lot no. 6 is a Chinese Nephrite Jade Ship which is intricately carved with two dragon heads and pagoda-style structures. The sail features Chinese characters that translate to "May you have smooth sailing," a traditional blessing. It is estimated to be acquired for INR 3,00,000 - 4,00,000.

Lot no. 7 is a French Gilt & Crystal Chandelier estimated to be sold at INR 4,00,000 - 6,00,000. The eight-light chandelier features intricately designed scrolling arms with foliate motifs, along with a central downward-facing light.

Lot no. 8 is a Set of Two Books on Indian Ornithology, comprising Birds Of An Indian Garden by T Bainbridge Fletcher & Chas M Inglis and The Birds of Southern India by H R Baker & Chas M Inglis. The books from 1936 and 1930 respectively feature exquisite plates of illustrations depicting Indian birds. The lot is estimated to be sold at INR

Collectors and enthusiasts can participate in the online auction and explore the complete catalogue by visiting www.giftex.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)