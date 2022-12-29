New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/PNN): SYM Digital Awards, 2022 is India's privately organised award showcasing innovative achievements with a difference, this is a noble initiative which will bring to the forefront the unique giants of success whose success stories will be an influence and a road map in remaking the future of India. These prestigious awards are being organised by RASA PR MEDIA.

SYM Awards has been specially curated for unsung and unrecognised achievers. Those who have excelled in their respective fields through years of passion and hard work clinging to their indomitable spirit, those who yearn to be recognised and validated for their unique contribution.

Also Read | When Is Chinese New Year 2023? Know Date, Significance, Zodiac Animal and Ways To Celebrate Lunar New Year or Spring Festival.

SYM Awards is one of India's most recognized and respected brands, providing assurance of the highest quality and representing pioneering excellence and innovation. Winners are chosen judiciously after a thorough scan and wise deliberation.

To provide business owners, leaders, executives and managers a platform to get the recognition they and their teams rightfully deserve through a precise filter process to maintain credibility.

Also Read | Wristwatch Device ‘Bio Ware’ Can Help Enhance Treatment for PTSD Patients.

The goal is to provide a noteworthy and applaudable platform where dedication, effort and persistence pay off. To provide a medium where your accomplishments, creativity and long hours of delivering unique value to consumers, shareholders and stakeholders are rewarded.

SYM Awards is proud to announce that the award announcement received a glorious response with 150 plus nominations from across India.

Selection Criteria included potent parameters; each of our winners was determined based on Uniqueness, Innovation, Excellence, Experience, Reputation, Brand Awareness and Credibility. Each of our winners was determined through conducting thorough category - and region-based research.

List of SYM Digital Awards-2022 Winners:

* Mahmooda Zeeshan (Sajawat Essence), Hyderabad - Most Inspiring Makeup Artist Of The Year - 2022

* Vedant Choksi (SMS Cloud Hub), Ahmedabad - Most Prominent Growth Analyst Of The Year - 2022

* Red Bucket Biryani, Hyderabad - Most Prominent Restaurant Chain Of The Year - 2022

* Suresh Masani (Bhoomi Infrastructures), Vikarabad - Most Inspiring Entrepreneur Of The Year - 2022

* Dr Vikram (we care Pest Control), Hyderabad - Most Inspiring Social Activist Of The Year - 2022

* We Care Pest Control, Hyderabad - Most Prominent Pest Control Company Of The Year - 2022

* Volsonic, Mumbai - Most Inspiring Appliances Brand Of The Year - 2022

* The Fastway Couriers, Vizag - Most Promising Courier Company Of The Year - 2022

Usha Attaluri, Founder of Rasa PR Media, says the SYM Awards are "extraordinary" and honour "innovative ideas, innovations and improved work processes". She believes some of them will become future unicorns and examples of overcoming adversity in India for the rest of the world to see. In today's competitive business environment, reputation and credibility are crucial and deserved. If you can position yourself as a distinctive thought leader or expert in your field, you will significantly impact your brand. I want to thank and honour all winners of the SYM Digital Awards 2022.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)