Rawbare Launches 'Festival of Shades': India's Biggest Sunglasses Sale Goes Live

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 30: Rawbare has launched its annual sale event, Festival of Shades, positioning it as one of the largest sunglasses campaigns in India.

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The sale goes live on 29th March at 8 PM and will run for two days only -- 30th and 31st March.

This campaign is designed as a yearly shopping event, similar to major e-commerce sale windows, with a focus on high-value offers, limited timelines, and large-scale participation.

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What Makes Festival of Shades Stand Out

Rawbare is building this campaign as a category-first initiative, not just a discount sale.

The focus is on:

- Sitewide participation

- Clear and simple offers

- Limited-time urgency

- High customer reward value

The structure ensures that every buyer benefits, with additional upside for prepaid customers.

Key Offers You Should KnowThe Festival of Shades campaign includes:

- Buy 1 Get 1 Free across the entire website

- Applicable on all products without category restrictions

This allows customers to explore multiple styles without increasing spend.

1000 Lucky Winners Get Free GiftsTo increase engagement and reward early buyers, Rawbare is offering:

- 500 lucky winners - Free gift worth ₹1099

- 500 lucky winners - Free gift worth ₹499

These rewards are applicable only on prepaid orders, encouraging faster checkout and confirmed purchases.

The gifting structure adds a gamified layer to the sale, increasing participation.

Focus on Product QualityRawbare continues to position its products around:

- UV-protected lenses

- Durable frame construction

- Balanced fit for daily wear

- Versatile designs for multiple occasions

The campaign is built to push volume without compromising product standards.

6-Month Warranty Across All ProductsOne of the key highlights of this sale is:

6-month warranty on all sunglasses

This remains a strong differentiator in the category.

While most brands focus only on pricing during sale periods, Rawbare combines offers with post-purchase assurance.

Limited Window, High DemandThe campaign is intentionally limited to two days.

This creates:

- High urgency

- Faster decision-making

- Increased competition for free gifts

With Buy 1 Get 1 active across all products, demand is expected to be high during the first few hours of the sale.

Final TakeThe Festival of Shades positions Rawbare as a brand moving towards large-scale, structured sale events.

It combines:

- Strong offers

- Clear communication

- Product-led positioning

- Customer rewards

For buyers, the opportunity is straightforward:

Get more value, explore multiple styles, and secure additional rewards within a limited time frame.

The sale is live from 29th March, 8 PM.

Access is open for 30th and 31st March only.

Once the window closes, the offers end.

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