Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, will address the Global Conference on Financial Resilience in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

The conference with the theme -- Financial Stability: Framework, Monitoring and Implementation -- is being organised by the College of Supervisors in collaboration with the Centre for Central Banking Studies (CCBS), Bank of England, London.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set up an academic advisory council called the 'College of Supervisors (CoS)' to further strengthen supervision over regulated entities.

The CoS is headed by former deputy governor N S Viswanathan, and it has five other members.

The council's objective is to identify areas where skill building or upskilling is required, plan and develop curricula of all programmes, benchmark the programmes with international standards or best practices, and develop appropriate teaching methods.

The Bank of England's CCBS runs an extensive programme of events for central bankers and financial regulators from around the world.

CCBS was established in 1990 and is one of the oldest providers of international central banking technical cooperation and assistance.

CCBS in its website said its mission is to equip central bankers and financial regulators - both in the United Kingdom and across the globe - with the frontier skills and expert knowledge they need to tackle the challenges they face. (ANI)

