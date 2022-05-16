Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the passage of time and the advancement of technology, new products are being launched in every segment to ensure the utmost convenience for people. Gone are the times, when you had to use long-wired earphones or put the phone to your ears to talk to someone. The cool and stylish wireless neckbands have become more prevalent in today's era. These easy-to-use neckbands allow people to listen without the hassle and enhance the listening experience.

RD Accessories has recently launched M-25, a wireless neckband through which you can have a call and listen to music. This wireless neckband, with talking time and music time of up to 90 hrs, allows you to do hands-free call and wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth.

Also Read | Doha-Bengaluru IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Drunk Passenger Creates Ruckus Mid-Air.

M-25, is one of the best wireless neckbands with a noise-cancellation feature that cuts the noise from the outside no matter how crowded the area is. And this fantastic wireless neckband is available in blue, black and yellow colour.

It comes with a rechargeable battery of 400 mAh. This wireless neckband is a luxuriously designed neckband that is not only stylish but is also very affordable. The seamless connectivity it provides is one of its kind, and the high-quality audio gives an elite listening experience.

Also Read | Oppo Pad Air Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

It has been designed keeping in mind the comfort of people because of which they have passive noise cancellation technology. Highly convenient to wear, this neckband doesn't fall off your neck and is suitable to be worn anywhere you go, be it the gym, office, while you are running, or at a park while you have a leisurely walk.

Known for quality products and services for the past 20 years, RD Accessories has never failed to impress its customers with its innovative products. "Whenever we think of coming up with a new product, there are three core elements which we always include in our strategy- style, comfort, and luxury. To ensure this, we understand that ideas and technology need to get in sync for which we work as a team where everyone is focused on ideating and executing the plan so that our final product matches the needs of people," says Narayan Rathod, CEO of RD Accessories.

"We believe that technology has empowered lives, and it will continue to do so. With this notion, we would always keep up with the trends and innovate the products which are just apt for the people," he added.

RD Accessories is a value-driven organization that firmly believes in providing the best to everyone associated with it. They are into making products like Smart Watches, Neckbands, Wireless Earbuds, Wired Earphone, Wireless Speaker, Smartwatches, USB cables, Wireless Dongle, LED Lights, Wireless Headphones etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)