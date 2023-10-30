Govt. Officials from Kenya, Commercial attaches from multiple embassies, Chairmen from Kenyan Ind. Assoc. & Business leaders attended the Curtain Raiser & Preview on 3rd October 2023 at Nairobi, Kenya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: ITME Africa & M.E. 2023 (30th November to 2nd December 2023 at Kenyatta International & Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya) to usher a new era of self-reliance, socio-economic advancement Through Textile Technology & Engineering in Africa.

ITME Africa & M.E. 2023 was conceived with a Vision to initiate a new era towards self-reliance, socio-economic advancement & empowerment in the Textile & textile Engineering Sector with International co-operation for Africa & Middle East.

Apart from the 3-day Exhibition, ITME Africa & Middle shall also host multiple concurrent programs such B2B Meetings, B2F Meetings, B2G Meetings, Panel discussions and Interactive sessions on Technical & Financial topics that will enhance knowledge and skills.

Day 1: 30th November, 2023

1. Investment & Technology Joint Venture.

Topics

* Kenya - A Success story Textile Business & Investment by Jas Bedi- Chairperson - KEPSA | Chairman- Kenya Export Promotion & Branding Agency (C)* Africa-The Next Big Destination for Textile Manufacturing by Richard Cheruiyot, Board Chairman, Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) (TBC).

2. Financial Solutions for Investments & Technology upgradation.

Topics

* Funding for; Investment & Sourcing capital goods from India by Naveen Joon, EXIM Bank- Addis Ababa (TBC)* Start-ups, Entrepreneurs in Textile Segment by Vinay Kumar Rathi, Managing Director, Bank of Baroda (Kenya) (TBC)* Domestic Financial Schemes for Kenyan Textile Industry by Bank of Africa, Kenya (TBC)* Kenya as a business destination Gateway to Middle East, EU & US Markets by June Chepkemei, Ag. Managing Director, Kenya Investment Authority (Ken Invest) (TBC).

Day 2: 1st December, 2023

3. Technical & Technological Seminar.

Topics

* Good Practices of cultivating quality cotton fibre | Importance of Physical properties of cotton in textile industry by Cotton Expert by Dr Asha Rani, Secretary cum Chief cotton breeder - SIMA CDRA (C)* Technological advancement for cotton ginning & high production by Ginning Expert by Sunil Bajaj, Executive Director, Bajaj Engineering (TBC)* Ideas & Best Practices for spinning profits in Textile Industry by Spinning Specialist by Ramanadane, CEO Global Operations, LMW (C)

4. Panel Discussion

Topic - Textile Technology empowering complete textile value chain of African continent & M.E.

Moderator: Avinash Mayekar, MD- Suvin Expo LLP (C)

Panelist

* Prashant Mangukia, Director, Yamuna Machine* works -India (C)* M S Dadu, Color Jet India Ltd - India (C)* Bianco SPA - Finishing - Italy (TBC)* Savio MACCHINE TESSILI SPA - Italy (TBC)* Texpa GmbH - Germany (TBC)* Updeep Singh, - Textile Expert- India (C)

Industry Leaders & Govt. Officials whole heartedly welcomed this initiative at the Curtain Raiser & Preview held in multiple Countries

The above People from Left to right are Richard Cheruiyot, Board Chairman of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA); Ruth Wadenya Ouma, Partnerships Manager, Kenya Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI); S. Hari Shankar, Imm Past Chairman, India ITME Society; Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society; Dr Juma Mukwana, Principal Secretary, State Department for Industry, Republic of Kenya; Didier Moussa Lombe, Deuxieme Conseiller, Ambassade De La Repubiluque Demmocratique De Congo Au Kenya; Adina Devani, Honorary Consul, Bosnia & Herzegovina; Rohit Vadhwana, Deputy High Commissioner, High Commission of India; S Senthil Kumar, Treasurer, India ITME Society; Giuseppe Manenti, Director, Italian Trade Commission; Seema Srivastava, Executive Director, India ITME Society.

Endorsed & anticipated both in India & host Country Kenya and textile predominant Countries in African continent, this business & investment exhibition will see participation from Industry leaders & shall witness more than 125 exhibiting companies and is expecting more than 5000 business visitors from 36 countries creating a unique and most promising event of 2023 for Textile Industry hosted in Kenya bringing plethora of opportunities to the doorstep of African Continent.

Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, China, Comoros, Ghana, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Rwanda, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Togo, Turkey, Tunisia, Uganda, UAE, USA & Zambia.

To participate in the beginning of a new journey & experience the wind of change for textiles in Africa Register @ ems.india-itme.com/#/visitorregistration/1.

