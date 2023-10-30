Amritsar, October 30: Two persons were shot dead by four assailants at Jandiala Guru, 20 kilometers away from here, police said on Monday. Amritpal Singh and Kulwant Singh, both relatives, were killed on Saturday evening near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Sheikhupura Mohalla of Jandiala Guru, the police said. Punjab: Shopkeeper Shot Dead Outside His Shop by Unidentified Persons in Bathinda; CCTV Video Goes Viral

According to preliminary investigation, there was some personal rivalry between the alleged killers and the victims, police said.

An official said police have booked Happy Jatt, who has a criminal history, and his accomplices for their alleged involvement in the crime. Raids were being conducted to nab the accused.