New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsReach): With its cutting-edge design and hands-on, creative learning, JD Institute of Fashion Technology stands out among the top institutes in India. Established in 1988, it aims to produce trendsetters and ideators who will lead the development of design schools in India. JD Institute of Fashion Technology differs from other fashion and design institutes in India in terms of the exposure it offers to students which is unmatched by top design institutions. Precisely for this reason, it quickly caught on with Indian design institutes.

They are fashion, styling, and creative educators in India who believe that new platforms and methodologies can help traditional educational barriers be transcended to transform learning into action that promotes a fair and sustainable future.

The undergraduate and graduate programs offered by JD Institute of Fashion Technology are varied and have been designed to give students new perspectives on creativity as well as exposure to current trends. In addition to bachelor and master's degree, the institute offers three years of advanced diploma program in fashion design and interior design, as well as a postgraduate diploma in fashion communication, fashion management, and a postgraduate diploma in interior and spatial design. Additional diploma programs are also offered, that vary from 40 days to a year in length, in Visual Merchandising and study abroad programs.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology's approach attracts people with talent and ambition who want to make a name for themselves in the field of fashion, interior design, lifestyle, fashion business, photography, beauty, and makeup artistry. They have impressively increased their students' strength, guidance, and confidence to accept who they are, their technique, and their dexterity to take control of careers in the changing workplace and in this dynamic environment.

Not only does this institute improve students' practices, but it also increases their awareness of how their actions affect others and the environment.

The design industry has already started recognizing its young and ambitious alumni. With a far-sighted vision and a humble but persistent approach, they have established themselves as leaders and significant key figures in recognized companies and created their brands. The B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Fashion Designing and Garment Management program teaches students how to efficiently use their creative talents in fashion design while leveraging business management, marketing, merchandising, textile science, and the latest technologies available.

As part of the Fashion Design major, students learn to understand, configure and convey a concept to a consumer, giving people a good understanding of how to recognize and predict new fashion and new designs. Facilitate the development of technical skills to evaluate and execute a design, and build a professional practice in line with the industry.

The Fashion Design program at JD Institute of Fashion Technology gives students the freedom and opportunity to collaborate both within their program and with other programs at the institute, providing them with a truly multidisciplinary approach to their future careers. Students are ready to tackle challenges with a hands-on approach to designing new solutions by prioritizing environmental and consumer demands, largely thanks to a strong emphasis on design thinking from the founding year itself.

Students pursuing bachelor and master degree in Interior Design learn how to design meaningful interior products and inventive places that meet needs and enhance contemporary living. Students of JD Institute of Fashion Technology work on projects of varying lengths, including those involving residential, commercial, hospitality, exhibition, and retail environments.

The course places a special focus on imparting knowledge, theory, background, and context of furniture design. Students are encouraged to design thoughtful, practical, and eco-friendly pieces that can be used in a variety of spatial contexts. Particular emphasis is placed on the ability to create homemade prototypes to test human and functional variables versus aesthetics and material usage. Students participate in theoretical and practical design briefings that explore trans-disciplinary concepts and allow them to explore both their personal goals and group practices.

"We believe YOU as our student, embodies the spirit of the time and plays an active role in shaping the future."

JD Institute of Fashion Technology is a renowned design school in India, seeks to generate designers and innovators who are in great demand around the world. Since its founding in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology has developed a reputation as one of the top organizations for enabling exceptionally talented individuals to shine.

