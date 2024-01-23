NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 23: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network is excited to raise the curtain on its latest on-ground initiative - the Himalayan Indie Fest. Set against the backdrop of Sunder Nursery in the heart of Delhi, the music fest is a celebration of music, art, and the beauty of the Himalayas. The event is scheduled to take place on 4th February 2024.

Also Read | TikTok Layoffs: Chinese Short-Video Making Service Provider Lays Off Certain Number of Employees To Reduce Costs.

As a brand deeply committed to nurturing India's diverse musical heritage, Red FM's Himalayan Indie Fest - is a conscious retreat for music lovers. The evening will be adorned by hand-picked artists who embody the essence of the Himalayan musical landscape like Unb (MC Panda), Trance Effect, Aabha Hanjura, Raman Negi, Rhem (Smoulder), and Faisal Ashoor. Himalayan Indie Fest is not just a musical experience; it's also a culinary adventure with an array of dishes, each telling a story of heritage, tradition, and culinary innovation.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, "It is in the spirit of being cultural evangelists and a brand with a purpose we are thrilled to present the Himalayan Indie Fest. With this musical evening, we aim to showcase the often-overlooked musical treasures from the foothills of the Himalayas, with diverse genres including, devotional, folk, and contemporary music. We feel it is our responsibility to keep nurturing the exquisite musical heritage for our upcoming generations. We believe bringing the culture of the Himalayan belt to Delhi will be a one in a lifetime experience for our audience. We are sure that Delhilites will welcome this musical treasure with all the love."

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Thane Woman Allegedly Tries To Hire Hitman To Kill Nashik-Based Doctor After Relationship Ends, Shares Details With Police Decoy To Eliminate Him; Arrested.

Register yourself at insider.in/himalayan-indie-fest-2024/event and Join us on the 4th of February for a magical evening at the Himalayan Indie Fest.

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)