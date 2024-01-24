NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce the launch of the iconic RJ Bandya, to the Pune airwaves. With over fifteen years of media experience, Bandya has become a household name, reigning supreme as one of Pune's top 3 RJs.

On January 2, 2024, RJ Bandya took the helm of Red FM Pune's Morning No. 1. show, airing every weekday from 7-11 am. Amongst Pune's top RJ, he possesses extensive experience not just in the radio industry but is a talented actor and showcased his skills in the popular daily soap "Swapnanchya Palikadale" alongside Ajinkya De. Furthermore, he played a role in the Marathi movie "Hawa Hawai," produced by Mahesh Tileka, and took on the role of a celebrity radio jockey in the live show Marathi Big Boss Season 3. With his unparalleled local connection, command over language, and engaging persona, RJ Bandya is set to make a home in Punekar's heart like never before.

To mark RJ Bandya's grand return, Red FM launched a competition, offering two lucky listeners the chance to experience 'hawaa mein' with him on a paramotoring excursion with Bandya. The adventure was broadcast On-Air and on all Red FM social media platforms, promising an unforgettable experience for both Bandya and his listeners.

Punekars, get ready for a radio experience like never before. Tune into the Morning No. 1 from 7-11 am Monday - Friday only on 93.5 Red FM.

Red FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channel but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression,' Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

