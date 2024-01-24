New Delhi, January 24: Xiaomi and OPPO are expected to introduce a revolutionary new feature in their upcoming smartphone models, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the OPPO Find X7 Ultra. These smartphones are expected to come equipped with a satellite connectivity feature. The integration of this technology might indicate a big step forward for both companies. With the anticipated launch of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the OPPO Find X7 Ultra, customers might have access to enhanced connectivity options in remote locations.

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the OPPO Find X7 Ultra are expected to include satellite connectivity features in a single version. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to introduce a feature equipped with two-way satellite communication technology. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to launch in China in March. The OPPO Find X7 Ultra has been introduced in china and is expected to come with a satellite connectivity feature soon. OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Launched in India: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About New Flagship Smartphones Series by OnePlus.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra could also come with a camera setup that might include a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto lens, along with a Sony LYT900 sensor. A 32MP front-facing camera is anticipated for selfies and video calls. Storage options could go up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB. The battery capacity of Xiaomi 14 Ultra is speculated to be around 5,500mAh or 5,180mAh, supporting both wired and wireless fast charging. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Samsung Takes Leaps With Its New ‘Galaxy AI Phones’, New Technology Boost Productivity, Creativity and Overall Life Experiences.

OPPO Find X7 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The OPPO Find X7 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO display capable of reaching up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone could be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The rear camera setup is likely to include a 50MP main sensor with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 OIS sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, two periscope telephoto cameras and a 32MP front camera. The OPPO Find X7 Ultra could offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery of OPPO Find X7 Ultra might be 5,000mAh, which might support 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

