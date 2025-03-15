VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15: Witness the echoes of human history unfold at the much-anticipated solo art exhibition, "Reverberations of the Past," curated by Ruchi Atreya. This unique showcase will take place at the prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery, Chennai, from 18th March to 24th March 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Art lovers, historians, and cultural enthusiasts are invited to explore this extraordinary artistic journey that revives the prehistoric rock paintings of Madhya Pradesh's Satpura region.

The exhibition presents a captivating glimpse into early human expression, tracing the timeless spirit of creativity that shaped human evolution. Each artwork offers a window into the lives of our ancestors, retelling their stories etched in stone thousands of years ago. These majestic prehistoric paintings, hidden in the core areas of dense forests, are often inaccessible to the public. To bridge this gap, Atreya meticulously recreated these enigmatic artworks using texture and mixed media, offering viewers a vivid and immersive experience.

Ruchi Atreya, the creative force behind the exhibition, was born and raised in Pachmarhi, a part of the Satpura Reserve Forest area. Her deep-rooted connection to the region has driven her extensive research and exploration of the ancient caves that house these prehistoric paintings. As a committed PhD scholar specializing in prehistoric rock art, Atreya has devoted years to documenting these fascinating visual narratives. Her unique artistic style brings her research to life, blending traditional techniques with modern artistic expression. Having exhibited her work in Dehradun and Delhi, she continues her mission to raise awareness about this rich cultural and historical heritage.

The Satpura rock paintings are the earliest known visual documentation of societal and cultural life, created in an era devoid of language, structured artistic practices, or established mediums. These remarkable artworks stand as profound testaments to human intelligence and creativity. By using natural pigments and primitive tools, our ancestors conveyed their struggles, victories, and daily experiences across millennia.

The exhibition's opening ceremony on 18th March 2025 will commence at 5:00 PM with a warm welcome speech and guest introduction. The evening will feature a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a guided tour of the art exhibits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with the artist and fellow guests over tea and social interaction before the event concludes at 7:00 PM.

Event Schedule - 18th March 2025

* 5:00 PM - Arrival of Guests

* 5:30 PM - Welcome Speech & Introduction

* 5:45 PM - Lighting of the Lamp

* 5:55 PM - Felicitation of Guests

* 6:10 PM - Visit to the Art Exhibits

* 6:30 PM - Tea & Social Interaction

* 6:45 PM - 7:00 PM - Departure

For further details or media inquiries, please contact:

Ruchi Atreya

Contact: 7598114806

Email: ruchiatreya@gmail.com

Don't miss this chance to journey through time and immerse yourself in the artistic marvels of India's prehistoric past. Save the date and experience the "Reverberations of the Past" exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi Gallery, Chennai.

