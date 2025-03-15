Manchester City will be facing Brighton at home this evening with the home side sitting outside the top four places in the standings. The defending champions have had a torrid campaign with injuries to key players and the squad lacking consistency. Making it to the Champions League is top of the priority for Pep Guardiola, but it is not getting any easier with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest battling hard with them. They lost to Nottingham Forest in the last match, which was a blow. For Brighton, they are on a four-game winning streak and will be confident ahead of the tie. Manchester City versus Brighton will be televised on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester City, Premier League 2024-25: Callum Hudson-Odoi’s Lone Goal Stuns Cityzens As The Garibaldis Continue Hunt For UCL Qualification.

John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Rodri are the players missing out for Manchester City due to injury. Erling Haaland will lead the attacking unit in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Kevin de Bruyne getting some game time as the playmaker. Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden will be deployed on the wins. Ilkay Gundogan and Nico Gonzalez form the double pivot in attack.

Brighton have a few injury absentees for some time now with James Milner, Igor Julio, Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, and Ferdi Kadioglu all missing out. Joao Pedro plays the lone striker up top, and he will be supported by Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra from the wings. Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba will sit back and shield the backline. Callum Hudson-Odoi Admits Nottingham Forest’s ‘Changing Room Is Going Crazy’ After Win Against Manchester City in Premier League 2024–25.

When is Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City are set to lock horns with Brighton in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, March 15. The Manchester City vs Brighton match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Liverpool live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Man City vs Brighton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Brighton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City might not be at their fluid best in this game but they should do enough to secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2025 11:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).