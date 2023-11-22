BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22: Reebok, a global leader in athletic footwear and apparel from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., is excited to announce the grand opening of its new flagship store in Kammanahalli, Bengaluru. This exclusive brand outlet is set to bring the best of athletic and lifestyle wear to the dynamic city, offering a curated collection for fitness enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike.

The store was inaugurated by accomplished field athlete and Olympian O.P. Jaisha. Known for her remarkable achievements and dedication to the world of sports, Jaisha represents the spirit of Reebok's commitment to excellence, making her the perfect guest for this momentous occasion.

The newly designed Reebok store aims to provide a distinctive shopping experience, featuring a layout that improves customer convenience and facilitates effortless navigation. Customers can anticipate discovering a variety of footwear, clothing, and accessories tailored to meet all their fitness requirements.

Manoj Juneja, CEO, Reebok, expressed his enthusiasm on the new store opening, stating, "We are delighted to bring Reebok's innovative and high-performance products to the heart of Bengaluru through our new store in Kammanahalli. This marks another milestone in our commitment to providing the best in athletic and lifestyle wear to our customers. We are delighted to have the august presence of O.P. Jaisha for the grand opening among us."

Speaking on the inauguration, O.P. Jaisha said "I practised early days of athletics in Reebok shoes, I am privileged to be a part of this occasion. The collection of shoes and apparel is very extensive and designed very thoughtfully for all fitness activities."

Reebok's Kammanahalli store opening is part of ABFRL's ongoing efforts to expand the brand's retail footprint and bring world-class products to consumers across India. The company remains committed to providing an unparalleled shopping experience and staying at the forefront of the evolving fashion and retail landscape especially in the sports & athleisure segment.

The long-awaited entry of Reebok into the Kammanahalli cluster has generated significant excitement, with the newly established store poised to emerge as a hub for fitness-conscious residents in the city. Through the fusion of fitness and modern fashion, Reebok remains at the forefront of shaping India's fitness culture.

