New Delhi [India], April 14: Say goodbye to boring real estate listings. Today marks the official launch of Reeltor, a next-gen real estate platform built entirely around short-form, scrollable video.

Founded by veterans of the real estate industry and business partners, Ketan Dhacholia and Pulkit Gulati. The visionaries that they are, conceived this idea as by finding a simple solution to the question. "In a digital world where everything is scrollable, why hasn't real estate caught up?" The tech-forward company, Reeltor has reimagined house hunting in this video-first era. They serve home listings in short-form, swipeable clips that feel more like social media than traditional real estate.

Users of the app post short videos showing off the best parts of each home. Just swipe, watch, and connect with agents directly. Reeltor is tailor-made for Gen Z and millennial homebuyers who are reshaping the housing market. They use the best of social media and algorithm-driven feeds to promote listings with ease. It is a powerful new tool for marketing properties in a competitive landscape.

It's fast, visual, and it is a lot more:

* Watch quick, scrollable home videos

* DM agents right in the app

* Get recommendations based on what you like

* Share your favorites with friends

* Instant saves and shares for easy collab with friends or partners

The app is totally free to browse and already features listings from cities. Experience the new era of real estate, designed for the next generation of buyers. Ready to start swiping homes on Reeltor?

About Reeltor

Reeltor is a mobile-first real estate marketplace powered by short-form video. Built for the social media generation, Reeltor.com helps buyers find homes and connect with agents in a fast, visual, and authentic way.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.reeltor.com.

