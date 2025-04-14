Mumbai, April 14: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will launch in India tomorrow, April 15, 2025. The upcoming Edge 60 Stylus will come with the same quad-camera module and design as the other smartphones launched this year. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will offer better protection against water and dust due to its IP68 rating and also will have military-grade protection (MIL-STD 810H). Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed its design and other details.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be launched in PANTONE Surf the Web and PANTONE Gibraltar Sea variants, which will offer a sleek and premium feel. Motorola said that the new Edge 60 Style will have an AI Sketch-to-Image feature that will allow users to get pictures based on their input. OPPO K13 5G Launch in India on April 21; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications and Features

Motorola will launch its Edge 60 Stylus with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mobile processor mated with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB internal storage. The memory can be expandable using a dedicated microSD card up to 1TB. It will come with an Android 15-based operating system with two years of OS upgrades and 3 years of SMR. It will have a 50MP Sony LYT 700c primary camera, a 13MP wide-angle lens and a 32MP selfie camera. Front and rear cameras will support 4K recording.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will have a 5,000mAh battery compatible with 68W fast charging. The smartphone will have a 6.67-inch pOLED 2.5D display that supports 2712 x 1220 (1.5K) resolution and runs on a 120Hz refresh rate. It will offer up to 3,000 nits of HDR peak brightness and achieve 1,400 nits via HBM (High Brightness Mode). The Edge 60 Stylus display will have Corning Gorilla 3 protection with Aqua Touch tech. Vivo T4 5G Launch in India on April 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India

According to reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India could be around INR 22,999. The smartphone will also have other Moto AI features, including Bluetooth 5.4, USB-type C charging, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, and two microphones.

