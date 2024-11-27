SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Reid & Taylor, a name synonymous with a rich legacy in premium suiting fabric, proudly celebrates three successful years since its foray into high-value cotton shirting fabric. This milestone marks the brand's rise as a powerhouse in the luxury textile market, delivering premium-quality shirting fabrics.

In 2022, Reid & Taylor made a bold move into the shirting segment by acquiring a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Jhagadia Industrial Estate near Baroda. With a robust production capacity of 1.5 million meters per month--scalable to an impressive 2 million meters without major capital investment--this facility is equipped with the finest machinery from Europe, enabling the creation of premium quality shirting fabrics that rival global standards.

In just three years, Reid & Taylor has carved a distinctive niche in the high-value shirting market, competing with major brands. Despite the fierce competition, the brand has captivated consumers with its exceptional quality and luxurious finish. The fabrics, featuring thread counts from 50s to 2/200, exude a rich lustre and shine that match the finesse of international luxury brands. With a focus on ultra-fine thread counts of 2/200 and 300, the brand continues to deliver exclusivity and unmatched quality.

The three-year journey of the shirting business has been an immensely satisfying experience, according to Ajay Agarwal, Group CEO, who attributes its success to the exemplary dedication and coordination of the shirting team. As Reid & Taylor expands its product offerings, it aims to become the market leader in premium shirting fabrics.

With the addition of premium shirting fabrics, Reid & Taylor has redefined the wardrobe solutions for the premium menswear segment. The shirting business alone has achieved a remarkable gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs750 crores, underscoring the brand's meteoric growth and widespread acceptance. Today, its high-quality shirting fabrics are trusted and most sought by renowned brands across the globe, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the premium fabric industry.

What sets Reid & Taylor apart is its dedication to innovation. The brand's introduction of wrinkle-free and scented shirting fabrics--boasting fragrances that last through 20 washes--has elevated the consumer experience. Its commitment to staying ahead of trends is further exemplified by the launch of sustainable cotton-blended fabrics designed to adapt to global climate changes, seamlessly blending style with responsibility.

With high demand from two-tier and three-tier cities, Reid & Taylor is actively pursuing opportunities to penetrate deeper into the Indian market through organic and inorganic acquisitions aimed at expanding its fabric production to meet the growing demands of consumers.

Reid & Taylor's journey in the shirting market is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence. From redefining luxury with cutting-edge designs to meeting the evolving taste of its consumers, the brand has proven that its legacy is as timeless as the fabrics it creates!

