New Delhi [India], March 28: Religare Enterprises Ltd. (REL), a leading diversified financial services group, has played a pivotal role in advancing the healthcare services of the Arunachal Pradesh Government by facilitating a kidney transplant surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH), New Delhi. The surgery, conducted by an expert team at the Hospital on Tuesday, marks a significant milestone in the state's journey towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for its citizens.

The surgery paves the way for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Renal Sciences at TRIHMS. The initiative is a part of Religare's larger social commitment through the Religare Care Foundation (RCF) to support the state in establishing the required physical infrastructure and enhancing skill development in various medical specialities in the state.

In 2023, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, SRGH and REL signed an MoU to strengthen the state's healthcare services with the objective of making the state a hub for advanced medical care in the North East region. SRGH is the technical partner.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, REL said, "The successful kidney transplant, performed on the first patient from Arunachal Pradesh, underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing complex healthcare challenges and improving patient outcomes. Through the collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Government and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Religare Enterprises has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the state's healthcare infrastructure and leveraging expertise to benefit the local community."

The patient, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, underwent the procedure smoothly, thanks to the combined efforts of the medical team and the support provided by Religare Enterprises. Commenting on this complex transplant, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Board of Management, SRGH said, "We are pleased to have been able to contribute to this important milestone in Arunachal Pradesh's healthcare journey. We are thankful to Religare Enterprises Limited for its continued support for the cause. Through collaborative efforts and advanced medical expertise, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and expanding access to critical healthcare services in the North East region."

Commenting on the role of the Hospital, Dr DS Rana, Chairman - Board of Trustees at SRGH and Dr Anil Kumar Bhalla, Honorary Secretary, Board of Management at SRGH said, "We are thrilled to be associated with this initiative led by Religare Enterprises Ltd. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been at the forefront of numerous medical advancements and interventions. It is yet another extraordinary effort, where our goal is to train a group of doctors and healthcare professionals for the region and bring medical treatment closer to those in need."

Commenting on the surgery, Dr Harsha Jauhari, Chairman of the Department of Renal Transplant Surgery at SRGH said, "We have reached a noteworthy accomplishment with this transplantation, which was a four hour operation. Diagnosed around 10 months back with progressive renal failure, the patient was getting treated at TRIHMS, Itanagar. Moving forward, we will persist in assisting the shared goal of the partnership between the Arunachal Pradesh Government, TRIHMS, and Religare Enterprises."

By partnering with leading healthcare institutions like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Religare Enterprises aims to bring world-class healthcare services closer to home for patients in remote and underserved areas.

