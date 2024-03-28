A blockbuster clash is on the cards as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 on March 28. The two franchises have had a lot of history, having featured in some of the most memorable matches in IPL so far and fans can expect another exciting addition to that list. RCB, the hosts of this contest, will look to continue their good form after their impressive win against Punjab Kings. The biggest positive from the match was Virat Kohli's knock with the former skipper finding form after a two-month gap from the game. Dinesh Karthik's finishing act also headlined RCB's win and he will look to do the same against his former side when the match takes place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29. For RCB, the weaker link has been their bowling and come Friday, changes are expected in the pace department, with either Lockie Ferguson or Reece Topley likely to be named in the playing XI. Adorable! Virat Kohli Persuades Daughter Vamika to Drop Video Call As She Refuses to Do So After RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

KKR on the other hand, have had a dramatic start to their campaign. Their top-order, barring Phil Salt, looked jittery against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The middle-order and an Andre Russell special bailed them out of trouble in their season opener. Later on, young Harshit Rana showed nerves of steel to eke out a four-run win for the Knight Riders. But come Friday, Shreyas Iyer and his team will know they would have to be nothing less than clinical to beat RCB in their own den. KKR's bowling attack also seemed that it needed work with Mitchell Starc, IPL's most expensive player, leaking runs left, right and centre, and a lot would be expected of him as he returns to play against his former team.

One of the sub-plots of this contest is the meeting between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir with the two former Indian teammates being involved in a verbal confrontation last year. Security Officials Beat Up Fan Who Invaded Pitch To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced each other for a total of 32 times. In these, KKR have an advantage when it comes to head-to-head record, winning 18 matches against RCB's 14 victories.

RCB vs KKR Match 10 IPL 2024 Key Players

Virat Kohli Andre Russell Mohammed Siraj Sunil Narine Harshit Rana Phil Salt

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 10 Key Battles

One of the battles which fans would be looking forward to watching is the one between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc. RCB's best batter against KKR's best bowler--this showdown is set to be a great one! Also, the contest Yash Dayal and Rinku Singh, which had drawn attention of fans all over, is set to be an exciting one.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match 10 Venue and Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29. The RCB vs KKR match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the RCB vs KKR match 10 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. For more viewing option, fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match 3 in India.

RCB vs KKR Match 10 IPL 2024 Likely Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley/Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

