Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday chaired a pre-budget meeting focused on formulating a budget that will lay the foundation for an inclusive and developed Haryana.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Members of Parliament, cabinet ministers, and MLAs from the state.

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the industry and manufacturing sectors play a vital role in the state's economy. Keeping economic growth in view, the upcoming state budget will place special emphasis on the industrial sector.

According to an earlier official release, the state government has set a clear objective to make the forthcoming budget more employment-oriented and industry-friendly, to strengthen the state's economy and ensure Haryana's leading contribution to India's journey towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

For the financial year 2025-26, a provision of approximately Rs 1,951.43 crore was made for the Industries and Labour Departments, out of which Rs 873.51 crore has already been spent. He added that constructive budget-related suggestions are welcome, and stakeholders can also submit their inputs through an AI chatbot, the release said earlier.

The Chief Minister had said the Haryana Government is continuously working to ensure that budget announcements are implemented at the ground level. In the previous budget, the allocation for the Industries and Labour Departments was increased by 129.37 per cent to further strengthen these sectors.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired an all-party meeting today ahead of the Budget session, which will begin on January 28 and run until April 2.

The first phase is scheduled from January 28 to February 13, while the second phase will run from March 9 to April 2.

The Budget Session will feature 30 sittings, with the Union Budget 2026-27 being presented on February 1.

President Droupadi Murmu will formally open the session, addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

