Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Winnipeg(Manitoba) [Canada]/ Raleigh (North Carolina) [US], April 19 (ANI/PR Newswire): Librestream, the #1-rated remote technology platform for the industrial deskless workforce, today announced ReNew Power ('ReNew'), the leading renewable energy company in India, will leverage for their workforce. The AR solution incorporates remote working capabilities that will enable ReNew experts to support field service teams while maintaining safer hands-free operations.

On the heels of India announcing targets to achieve 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity and derive 50 per cent of energy from renewable resources by 2030, ReNew Power is taking major steps in its commitment to lead India's transition away from fossil fuels and meeting the rising demand for energy in a sustainable manner by delivering cleaner and smarter energy choices. To achieve these goals in its sustainability roadmap, the company identified Librestream products and services as supporting the enhancement of their wind and solar operations. Librestream's technology will also address the challenge of low network connectivity, and limited availability of specialized workers, and will help achieve seamless connectivity between remote experts and field technicians.

ReNew currently has operational projects spread throughout over 100 sites within 9 states across India and continues to expand. Librestream will enable the power giant to drive increased sustainability results leveraging AR and remote video collaboration services.

Energy initiatives are global in nature; according to Gartner®, by 2025, 50 per cent of the world's 500 largest technology and service providers will use a demonstrated commitment to net-zero emissions as a supplier selection criterion - up from 3% today. Remote expert technologies play a critical role in achieving these goals. Onsight offers capabilities for holistic remote collaboration between workers, contractors, and subject matter experts (SMEs), ensuring organizations can reduce unnecessary travel to locations when an issue can be resolved remotely. In turn, it helps decrease their carbon footprint, enhances productivity through just-in-time learning and training, and furthers safety for the deskless workers.

"We are excited to work with ReNew Power and help them achieve their long-term sustainability efforts and goals," said Mike Murphy, VP of Global Markets at Librestream. "Today, organizations are increasingly adopting AR solutions to meet their renewable energy goals and overcome the challenges associated with achieving them. At Librestream, we are committed to helping drive operational efficiencies, workforce resiliency, safety, and enhance onboarding and training to ensure deskless workers can operate at the highest level."

Gartner research attribution: Gartner, Tech Providers 2025: Competing in the Age of Climate Change and Radical Decarbonization, Refreshed 16 February 2022, Published 19 October 2020, By Annette Zimmermann, Aapo Markkanen. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency, and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition, including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, named an IDC Innovator, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook & Twitter.

ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of 31 March 2022, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.3 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects. For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power.

