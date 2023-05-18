Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Shelby Kutty from Johns Hopkins University shares insights on the role of AI in Cardiology at Frontier Lifeline Hospital

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/PNN): Dr Shelby Kutty, the Director of the Helen B Taussig Heart Centre at Johns Hopkins University, visited Frontier Lifeline Hospital, Dr KM Cherian Heart Foundation today. Dr Shelby Kutty gave a talk on the role of AI in cardiology and highlighted the potential of predictive outcomes of diverse cardiovascular data. Under the guidance of Dr KM Cherian, the talk was attended by eminent faculties from cardiology, including structural heart specialist Dr Anantharaman from Kauvery, as well as Dr Ragahavan Subramaniam and Dr Karthik Suryan.

During the discussion, Dr Shelby Kutty, along with the eminent paediatric cardiologist, shed light on the role of AI in echocardiographic assessments and imaging. They discussed the potential of AI to aid in accurate diagnoses and treatment plans for heart conditions in children and adults.

The discussion further focused on the power of AI and data analytics to provide a deeper understanding of heart conditions. Dr Shelby Kutty emphasized the importance of awareness and education on AI in cardiology and the need for more smart hospitals that incorporate technology in healthcare.

The visit from Dr Shelby Kutty to Frontier Lifeline Hospital, Dr KM Cherian Heart Foundation was an excellent opportunity for the medical community to discuss the latest advancements in cardiology and the potential of AI in healthcare.

