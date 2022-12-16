Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): The Reseal Market Research and Film Company - reseal.in (www.reseal.in), a leading player in research, branding, media, and films, awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 on the shining beacons of Maharashtra's trade and industry at an event in Nashik on December 11.

The Maharashtra Business Awards are aimed at recognising the efforts of individuals and organisations who have made an immense contribution to the field of business, industry, real estate, fashion, education, FMCG, travel, agriculture, banking, IT, foods, healthcare, and more in Maharashtra.

The awards were presented by businesswoman and popular film actor Tejaswini Pandit and Reseal.in Founder & CEO Sudhir Pathade in the presence of the who's who of the trade and business world from the state.

The winning categories and winners of Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 include:

- One Of The Best Service Provider Company in Jalgaon - Rkrita Infratech Pvt Ltd

- The Best Maternity Center in Daund - Pranjal Healthcare Services

- Best Makeup Artist in Jalna - Gauri's Makeovers

- One Of The Best Construction Companies in Maharashtra - Shivtirth Business Group

- Best Makeup Academy in Mumbai - Make Me Over

- One Of The Best Makeup Artist & Beauty Academy In Mahad - Priti's Beauty Salon & Spa Centre, Priti Deshmukh Makeup Academy

- Maharashtra's First Online & Offline Tea Provider - Chalta Bolta Chaha

- One Of The Best Tea Outlets in Aurangabad - Gaware Chahawale

- One Of The Best Software Development Company in Pune - SK Web World Technology Pvt Ltd

- Most Popular Makeup Artist in Jamner - RK Makeup Studio

- Most Popular Veg Restaurant in Aurangabad - Palkhi Rooftop Veg Restaurant

- Most Popular Makeup Artist & Hairstylist in Thane - Aakanksha Makeovers

- One Of The Best Commerce Institutes in Aurangabad - Aarav Academy

- Most Popular Tea Brand in Maharashtra - Swarajya Gulacha Chaha

- One Of The Best Tea Franchisee Providers in Maharashtra - Puneri Amruttulya

- Best Photographer Of The Year - DC Photography & Film Production

- Most Popular Construction Company in Ahmednagar - Gaware Construction Company

- Most Popular Construction Company in Raigad - Sarth Infra Tecnosolution Pvt Ltd

- One Of The Best Agricultural Product Malls in Kolhapur -Aashirvaad Agri Enterprises

- Most Popular Share Market Coaching Institute in Nashik - Trading Monk

- One Of The Best Cake Artists in Khopoli - Swapna Creamy World's

- Most Popular Cake Shop in Jalna - Samarth Cake Shop

- Most Popular Online Services Provider in Latur -Debadwar Multiservices

- Youngest Business Personality Of The Year - Swapnil Hudekar

- One Of The Best Ghee Brands in Pune - Gavathi Ghee

- Most Popular Beauty Artist in Beed - Kimaya's Beauty Care

- Best Hospital & Cardiac Ambulance Service in Pune - Oxycare Cardiac Hospital & Ambulance

- One Of The Best Financial Services Providers in Ahmednagar -Tisgaon Urban Bank

- One Of The Best Makeup Artists in Alibag - Akshaya Beauty Salon Makeup & Hair Artist

- Most Popular Cake Brand in Raigad - Ashwini Musale

- Best Home Stay in Mahabaleshwar - Laxmi Niwas

- Multitasking Business Personality in Osmanabad - Rajmudra Photography & Tours & Travels

- Most Popular Beauty Studio in Maharashtra - Mamta Beauty Studio

- One Of The Best Make Up Artist And Hair Stylist in Maharashtra - Orchid Makeup Studio

