New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Research Symposium on 'AI and its Impact', being organised as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, has received a strong response from the national and global research community, with over 250 submissions.

Designed to bring AI research closer to real-world decision-making, the Symposium will serve as a bridge between research, policy and practice and bring together diverse perspectives from India and abroad, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in a statement.

Also Read | Malegaon Mayor Election 2026: ISLAM Party Emerges Single Largest Force, Nasreen Khalid Shaikh Elected Mayor, Samajwadi Party's Shan-E-Hind Nihal Ahmed Becomes Deputy Mayor.

Scheduled to be held on February 18, 202,6 at Bharat Mandapam, it will feature 30 selected posters under the Global South Poster Track, 15 from the India Forum Showcase and 15 under the Students Showcase.

The Symposium has been conceived as an interdisciplinary forum, bringing together leading researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South, and the wider international community to present frontier work on the impact of AI, exchange methods and evidence, and forge collaborations. They will engage on key areas such as human capital, inclusion, safety and trust, resilience, innovation, science, and the use of AI for economic growth and social good.

Also Read | Saturday Bank Holiday: Why Are Banks Closed on 2nd and 4th Saturdays? Know Why February 7 Is a Working Day for Indian Banks.

The Symposium will feature Plenary Keynotes and research dialogues, International Research panels, and a Global South Research & Posters Showcase.

The Plenary Sessions will feature thought-provoking keynotes, fireside chats, and dialogues with eminent Indian and international researchers, with in-depth discussions on the transformative potential of AI, exploring its theoretical foundations, practical applications, and societal implications.

The International Research Panels will have short, focused presentations by global research leaders highlighting groundbreaking AI innovations. This track provides a platform for sharing cutting-edge methodologies, novel algorithms, and breakthrough applications from premier institutions worldwide.

During the Global South Research & Posters Showcase, there will be a vibrant showcase of research posters by students and collaborative teams from the Global South. This track celebrates emerging talent, fosters mentorship, and highlights innovative solutions to regional and global challenges.

The Symposium is expected to deliver clear, implementable outcomes, stronger collaboration between research institutions and decision-makers, and better use of research to support responsible AI adoption.

More information about the Research Symposium is available on https://impact.indiaai.gov.in/events/research-symposium. Further details regarding the AI Impact Summit 2026, including the programme, thematic focus and participation modalities, are available on the official Summit website. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to visit the website and register to participate in this global dialogue to advance the responsible and impactful use of Artificial Intelligence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)