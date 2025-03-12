PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: AISSMS COE's Resonance Racing Secures All India Rank 2 at Edgeline Championship 2025 Pune, February 10, 2025: The Resonance Racing Go-Kart Team from AISSMS College of Engineering (COE), Pune, has achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the prestigious Edgeline Championship 2025, India's biggest karting competition. The championship was held from February 6 to February 9, 2025, at Ajinkya D. Y. Patil University, Lohagaon, Pune, and witnessed participation from top engineering colleges across the country.

Led by Team Captain Ketan Sonawane and Vice-Captain Tanaya Otari, both from the Mechanical Engineering Department, Resonance Racing demonstrated exemplary performance across multiple categories, securing top honors in key segments.

Remarkable Achievements:

* AIR 1 in Endurance* AIR 1 in Best Design* AIR 1 in Best Cost* AIR 1 in Best Innovation* Best Woman Participant Award: Ekta Patbhaje* Fastest Kart: Driven by Onkar Padale and Aayush Dhokne

The team's victory was a result of the relentless efforts of its 19 dedicated members, including Omkar Tigote, Prashant Mandora, Anurag Kedar, Prathamesh Malgunde, Tanaya Sabade, Vinit Raul, Kaushal More, Suhani Patil, Manoj Gore, Gaurang Gujarathi, Kshitij Chavhan, Yash Jadhav, Sangram Ghate, and Krishna Vidhate.

Shri Malojiraje Chhatrapati, Hon. Secretary of the AISSM Society, congratulated the participants for their remarkable achievement Guided by Faculty Advisor Dr. M. R. Phate, Head of the Department (Mechanical Engineering) Dr. S. V. Chaitanya, and Principal Dr. D. S. Bormane, the team exhibited remarkable excellence, innovation, and perseverance throughout the competition. Dr.D.S. Bormane, Principal, AISSMS College of Engineering stated that this achievement is a result of various active and vibrant student clubs in the college, which also nurture an interdisciplinary approach to build a strong team for such events. Additionally, Mr. Suresh Shinde (Joint Secretary, AISSMS Society), Shri Ajay Patil (Treasurer, AISSMS Society), Shri Vishwas Bajirao Patil (Chairman of the Governing Council), and Shri Bhagwanrao Baburao Salunkhe (Managing Committee Chairman) extended their congratulations to the students and staff for their dedication and hard work.

With this remarkable success, Resonance Racing aims to continue its journey of excellence, striving for even greater achievements in the future

For More Info on AISSMS Please Visit: aissmscoe.com

